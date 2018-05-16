By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Crunchie Bars 4 Pack 128G

image 1 of Cadbury Crunchie Bars 4 Pack 128G
£ 1.50
£1.18/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 32 g contains
  • Energy627 kJ 149 kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.6 g
    8%
  • Saturates3.2 g
    16%
  • Sugars21 g
    23%
  • Salt0.23 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1958 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with golden honeycombed centre (37 %).

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • A golden honeycombed centre surrounded by delicious Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Launched way back in 1929, Crunchie is a Cadbury classic. Get that Friday Feeling!
  • Each pack contains 4 bars, ideal for an afternoon treat and for that sweet chocolate escape at work, home or on the go
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 128g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Do not refrigerate.

Number of uses

4 x 32 g bars

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  Mondelez UK,
  PO Box 7008,
  Birmingham,
  B30 2PT.
  Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  Malahide Road,
  Coolock,
  Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (32 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1958 kJ627 kJ8400 kJ /
-466 kcal149 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 17 g5.6 g70 g
of which Saturates 10 g3.2 g20 g
Carbohydrate 73 g23 g260 g
of which Sugars 65 g21 g90 g
Fibre 1.3 g0.4 g-
Protein 3.1 g1 g50 g
Salt 0.71 g0.23 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

