Rekorderlig Peach and Raspberry Premium fruit Cider 10X330ML

Rekorderlig Pear Cider with Peach & Raspberry flavouring. Visit REKORDERLIG.COM for refreshingly Swedish inspiration For further information visit www.rekorderlig.com

Rekorderlig Peach Raspberry Cider is refreshing with the fresh, juicy taste of Peaches with a hint of Raspberry, made with pure Swedish spring water. It is best served cold over ice with a handful of raspberries. This pear cider brings together delicious fruity flavours.

Our cider was first created in 1999 with the purest spring water from Vimmerby, Sweden, where it is still made today by Abro Bryggeri. From its humble Swedish roots, Rekorderlig has retained its dependable honesty to become a much-loved, fourth generation family-brewed cider. Rekorderlig continues to excite consumers in new countries while strongly maintaining its proud Swedish heritage and identity that sets it apart from others. Enjoyed by those who yearn for something refreshingly different, join Rekorderlig on a journey of exploration, innovation and invigoration. Rekorderlig is a registered trade mark of Abro Bryggeri.

Pack size: 3300ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Pear Juice (from Concentrate), Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Peach and Raspberry Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Colour: Caustic Sulphite Caramel, (Concentrate from Carrot and Grape Juice), Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Net Contents

10 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Lower age limit

18 Years