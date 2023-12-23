John Smiths Extra Smooth 18X440ml

A distinctive full-flavoured smooth ale. For more information visit: johnsmiths.co.uk

Additional Details: John Smith's Extra Smooth is a legend in the beer world, John Smith's is a classic, clean Yorkshire bitter, with a distinct smooth and creamy texture. Distinct cereal character with elements of toffee and biscuit. ABV: 3.4% Aroma: Digestive biscuits and light toffee. Flavour: Distinct cereal character with elements of toffee and biscuit. Mouthfeel: Smooth and creamy. Finish: Clean lingering bitterness. Food Match: Welsh rarebit or a classic roast beef with all the trimmings! We've cut our emissions when making our beers and ciders by 68% since 2008

At John Smith's we believe in a good honest pint for good honest folk. We've been supporting the community values in our Tadcaster birthplace since 1758, and ever since John Smith took on the brewery in 1852, we've been brewing a consistently high quality ale that's... only ordinary by name.

From the Tadcaster brewery A Distinctive Full-Flavoured Smooth Ale 3.4% ABV

Pack size: 7920ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Hops, Hop Extract, Nitrogen

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve Cold

Lower age limit

18 Years