Strongbow Cider 10X440ml Can

Product Description
- Cider.
- For more information visit: strongbow.com
- The most famous cider on the planet. Strongbow's famous refreshment is characterised by its bittersweet, Herefordshire apples - sharp and tangy with lively effervescence and a crisp dryness.
- ABV: 5.0%
- Aroma:
- Crisp and tangy.
- Flavour:
- Apple store, cooking apple and oaky.
- Mouthfeel:
- Tart green apple.
- Finish:
- Crisp and very refreshing.
- Food Match:
- Ploughman's, pork belly.
- It's the blend of the bittersweet cider apples, grown and pressed in Herefordshire, that gives Strongbow Original its unique thirst quenching taste.
- First made to refresh in 1962 and has remained the most refreshing and most popular cider ever since.
- Strongbow is named after the Anglo-Norman knight Richard de Clare, later Earl of Pembroke, nicknamed Strongbow for relying heavily on archers within his battles.
- Strongbow's iconic arrows have been on screen for nearly 50 years.
- 1 billion bittersweet apples go into Strongbow cider; all grown, harvested, pressed and canned in and around Herefordshire. That's 30% of all apples grown in the UK!
- For sale as one complete unit.
- 10 x 2.0 UK Units per can
- Please Enjoy Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Widely Recycled
- UK Trade Mark Owner.
- Thirst quenching apple cider
- The ultimate in cut-through refreshment
- Pack size: 4400ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Acid: Malic Acid, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cold.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
Return to
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- www.strongbow.com
- Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
- ukcostomerservices@strongbow.com
Net Contents
10 x 440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|156kJ/37kcal
