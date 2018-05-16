By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strongbow Cider 10X440ml Can

Strongbow Cider 10X440ml Can
£ 7.00
£1.60/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider.
  • For more information visit: strongbow.com
  • The most famous cider on the planet. Strongbow's famous refreshment is characterised by its bittersweet, Herefordshire apples - sharp and tangy with lively effervescence and a crisp dryness.
  • ABV: 5.0%
  • Aroma:
  • Crisp and tangy.
  • Flavour:
  • Apple store, cooking apple and oaky.
  • Mouthfeel:
  • Tart green apple.
  • Finish:
  • Crisp and very refreshing.
  • Food Match:
  • Ploughman's, pork belly.
  • It's the blend of the bittersweet cider apples, grown and pressed in Herefordshire, that gives Strongbow Original its unique thirst quenching taste.
  • First made to refresh in 1962 and has remained the most refreshing and most popular cider ever since.
  • Strongbow is named after the Anglo-Norman knight Richard de Clare, later Earl of Pembroke, nicknamed Strongbow for relying heavily on archers within his battles.
  • Strongbow's iconic arrows have been on screen for nearly 50 years.
  • 1 billion bittersweet apples go into Strongbow cider; all grown, harvested, pressed and canned in and around Herefordshire. That's 30% of all apples grown in the UK!
  • For sale as one complete unit.
  • 10 x 2.0 UK Units per can
  • Please Enjoy Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Widely Recycled
  • UK Trade Mark Owner.
  • Thirst quenching apple cider
  • The ultimate in cut-through refreshment
  • Pack size: 4400ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Acid: Malic Acid, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.

Return to

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • www.strongbow.com
  • Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
  • ukcostomerservices@strongbow.com

Net Contents

10 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy156kJ/37kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

