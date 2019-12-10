By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider 12X330ml Can

3.5(3)Write a review
Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider 12X330ml Can
£ 13.00
£3.29/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Swedish Apple Cider with a Taste of Raspberry & Blackcurrant
  • Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider delivers a delicious punch of raspberry and blackcurrant flavour. Refreshingly light, Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider is the taste of summer.
  • Built back in 1882, the Kopparberg Bryggeri remains independent and is home to our uniquely refreshing fruit cider & fruit lager. A pioneer, Kopparberg was the first fruit cider in the UK and is today the bestselling fruit cider brand in the UK. Every drop of Kopparberg is imported and made from the fermentation of apples or pears and the finest soft water, locally sourced in the town of Kopparberg, Sweden.
  • Pack size: 3960ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Tasting Notes

  • A delicious punch of raspberry and blackcurrant flavour - refreshingly light.

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

4% vol

Country

Sweden

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before, See Date

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Chilled

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Brewery,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg Town,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.kopparbergs.se

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 330ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Not nice at all

1 stars

disgusting

It is okay

5 stars

It is okay

Love it 1 got me absolutely steamin

5 stars

Love it 1 got me absolutely steamin

Usually bought next

Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime Cider 12X330ml Can

£ 13.00
£3.29/litre

Offer

Corona Extra 12X330ml

£ 9.00
£2.28/litre

Offer

Budweiser 20X300ml Bottle

£ 10.00
£1.67/litre

Offer

Budweiser 15 X 440Ml

£ 14.00
£2.13/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here