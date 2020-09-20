By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brewdog Punk Ipa 12X330ml

Brewdog Punk Ipa 12X330ml
£ 14.00
£3.54/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • Led by belief. Driven by passion. Bonded by people. Guided by taste. United by BrewDog.
  • United we stand for better beer
  • Fiercely defiant and independent
  • Enjoyed worldwide
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 3960ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

5.4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For best before see side.Manufacturing date is 12 months prior to the best before date printed on this box. Store cold.

Produce of

Brewed & canned in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • BrewDog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • Brewdog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Can't go wrong with Brew Dog Punk IPA

5 stars

A great craft beer. I pick up this 12pk when we have friends around

