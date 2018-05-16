Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri Lager 10 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Beer with Italian Lemons Extract
- Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri is a Mediterranean inspired lager with a delicate balance of bitterness and fresh citrus notes. Brewed with a light touch of Italian lemon zest for a crisp, refreshing taste.
- Pack size: 3300ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Corn Grits, Lemon Extract (0, 01%), Hops, Olive Leaves Extract (0, 01%), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley
ABV
4.2% vol
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end - See side of pack
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Birra Peroni S.R.L.,
- Via Birolli, 8,
- Roma.
- For
- Asahi UK Ltd,
Return to
- Asahi UK Ltd,
- Asahi House,
- 88-100 Chertsey Road,
- Woking,
- GU21 5BJ,
- UK.
- Consumer helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
- WWW.PERONIITALIA.COM
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
10 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|KJ
|167
|Kcal
|40
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.9g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|0g
