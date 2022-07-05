We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Madri Excepcional Premium Lager 12X330ml

4.7(30)Write a review
Madri Excepcional Premium Lager 12X330ml
£ 13.00
£3.29/litre
Product Description

  • Premium Lager
  • Madrí is the traditional way of pronouncing Madrid.
  • Madrid is famous for the passion of its people and this passion is embodied by the “Chulapos”, a group of people in Spanish society in the 19th century who were famous for their elaborate style of dress and cheeky attitude. Today, the term is used to refer to anybody from Madrid and this style and attitude lives on in modern day Madrid.
  • drinkaware.com
  • Madrí Excepcional is a unique collaboration between the brewers of La Sagra and Molson Coors. It has all the taste characteristics of a Mediterranean-style lager, full of flavour and aroma at 4.6% ABV, with a light golden colour.
  • The La Sagra brewery was founded by Carlos Garcia, a first-generation brewer born in Madrid. He started La Sagra Brewery in 2011 in Toledo, on the outskirts of Madrid, a unique area of Spain, historically, a melting pot of 3 different cultures. Having seen first-hand the fusion that Madrid and the surrounding area embodies Carlos applies that ‘Fusion' philosophy to the beers he brews to create beers loved by all.
  • La Sagra doesn't have hundreds of years of brewing history, nor a long family tradition in beer, what they have is a young, innovative brewery, with a passionate team of beer lovers brewing exceptional quality Beers, leading an unstoppable beer movement in Spain & beyond!
  • Not suitable for vegetarians.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C084464, www.fsc.org
  • ©, ®, ™ MCBC (UK) Ltd.
  • 4.6% ABV with a light golden colour
  • Crisp, clean & refreshing
  • Madrí Excepcional has a smooth, well-rounded taste profile with a short, bitter finish
  • Pack size: 3960ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley and Wheat.

Tasting Notes

  • It has all the taste characteristics of a Mediterranean-style lager, full of flavour and aroma at 4.6% ABV, with a light golden colour

ABV

4.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool place.For Best Before End (BBE): see front or back of box.

Produce of

Brewed and packed in the UK

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Brewed and packed by:
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd. ('MCBC'),
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton Upon Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • La Sagra Brew, S.L.,
  • Avda. de la Industria,
  • 155-A,
  • Numancia de la Sagra, 45230,
  • Toledo,
  • España.

Return to

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd. ('MCBC'),
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton Upon Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ,
  • UK.
  • UK Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate).
  • EU Food Business Operator:
  • MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1 Unit Centre,
  • Maynooth Business Campus,
  • Straffan Road,
  • Republic of Ireland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

30 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

A great tasting lager

5 stars

A great tasting lager

nice drink

5 stars

very nice lager it went down very well watching the football

This lager is refreshing and has a lovely amber co

5 stars

This lager is refreshing and has a lovely amber colour. I served mine chilled. I will definitely be buying it again.

Top lager

5 stars

Awesome lager. Always great to see something new on the shelves and this really didn’t disappoint. Perfect for BBQ season, goes well with a burger.

Premium Quality

5 stars

A super beer and hits the spot! It is flavoursome, bold, great colour and the perfect size at 330ml. I like it best when served icy cold. Totally satisfying and great to unwind with while waiting for the dinner to come out of the oven. Will buy again.

Tried and tasted - passed A1!

5 stars

A superb example of a great Spanish Cerveza. Premium lager at its best - full of flavour, special taste and really enjoyable. Hard to stick to my limit of one per night - and I failed miserably! Have already purchased more and would recommend without a second thought.

Great tasting smooth beer

5 stars

Surprisingly great tasting beer. Very smooth beverage with a strong hoppy/yeasty taste, not for fans of light pale fizzy beers. Great bottle of premium lager that has to be enjoyed cold to be appreciated. Ideal for fans of San Miguel or Estrella.

Great summer beer even for the ladies very light a

5 stars

Great summer beer even for the ladies very light and refreshing.

Nice and refreshing

5 stars

I really enjoyed Madri Excepcional Lager straight from the fridge. Great sooth malty flavour and the 330ml bottles are just enough for me to enjoy it. Also 12pack is a great value for money and perfect for those summer night.

Nice Mediterranean style lager

5 stars

We really enjoyed this Mediterranean style lager, it is full of flavour and lovely served veey cold.

