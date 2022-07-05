Madri Excepcional Premium Lager 12X330ml

A great tasting lager
A great tasting lager
nice drink
very nice lager it went down very well watching the football
This lager is refreshing and has a lovely amber co
This lager is refreshing and has a lovely amber colour. I served mine chilled. I will definitely be buying it again.
Top lager
Awesome lager. Always great to see something new on the shelves and this really didn’t disappoint. Perfect for BBQ season, goes well with a burger.
Premium Quality
A super beer and hits the spot! It is flavoursome, bold, great colour and the perfect size at 330ml. I like it best when served icy cold. Totally satisfying and great to unwind with while waiting for the dinner to come out of the oven. Will buy again.
Tried and tasted - passed A1!
A superb example of a great Spanish Cerveza. Premium lager at its best - full of flavour, special taste and really enjoyable. Hard to stick to my limit of one per night - and I failed miserably! Have already purchased more and would recommend without a second thought.
Great tasting smooth beer
Surprisingly great tasting beer. Very smooth beverage with a strong hoppy/yeasty taste, not for fans of light pale fizzy beers. Great bottle of premium lager that has to be enjoyed cold to be appreciated. Ideal for fans of San Miguel or Estrella.
Great summer beer even for the ladies very light a
Great summer beer even for the ladies very light and refreshing.
Nice and refreshing
I really enjoyed Madri Excepcional Lager straight from the fridge. Great sooth malty flavour and the 330ml bottles are just enough for me to enjoy it. Also 12pack is a great value for money and perfect for those summer night.
Nice Mediterranean style lager
We really enjoyed this Mediterranean style lager, it is full of flavour and lovely served veey cold.