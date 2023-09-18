We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Madri Excepcional10x440ml Can

Madri Excepcional10x440ml Can

£14.50

£3.30/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Premium LagerThe La Sagra brewery was founded by Carlos Garcia, a first-generation brewer born in Madrid. He started La Sagra Brewery in 2011 in Toledo, on the outskirts of Madrid, a unique area of Spain, historically, a melting pot of 3 different cultures. Having seen first-hand the fusion that Madrid and the surrounding area embodies Carlos applies that ‘Fusion' philosophy to the beers he brews to create beers loved by all.
Hola,Madrí Excepcional is a unique collaboration between the brewers of La Sagra and Molson Coors.It has all the taste characteristics of a Mediterranean-style lager, full of flavour and aroma at 4.6% ABV, with a light golden colour.
Madrí is the traditional way of pronouncing Madrid.Madrid is famous for the passion of its people and this passion is embodied by the “Chulapos”, a group of people in Spanish society in the 19th century who were famous for their elaborate style of dress and cheeky attitude. Today, the term is used to refer to anybody from Madrid and this style and attitude lives on in modern day Madrid.So if you were wondering who that chap was on our bottles and cans - now you know!¡Salud!
©, ®, ™ MCBC (UK) Ltd.
Madrí Excepcional has an ABV of 4.6% with a light golden colour and a thin white head, that lasts well.Our beer is crisp, clean and refreshing with a malt flavour which is balanced by bitterness from the hops. ​It has a smooth medium-bodied mouthfeel - a bigger than expected mouthfeel for 4.6% ABV.The Grainy, bready malt aromas with pleasant flora hops make for enjoyable drinking.
Pack size: 4400ML

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Wheat, Barley, Glucose Syrup, Hops

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Wheat

Alcohol Type

Beer

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

10 x 440ml ℮

Lower age limit

18 Years

