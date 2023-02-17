We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Birra Moretti Premium Lager 18X330ml

£21.00
£3.54/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • For more information visit: birramoretti.com.
  • Birra Moretti is an authentically Italian quality lager brewed with passion and the finest ingredients.
  • A special blend of hops that gives a unique taste and aroma, enhancing its perfectly balanced bitterness.
  • Birra Moretti can be matched perfectly with food, such as a delicious pasta dish - so fresh and simple that it transports you straight to the rolling hills of Tuscany.
  • To be enjoyed in good company. Salute!
  • Contains 18 individual 330ml bottles
  • We've cut our emissions when making our beers and ciders by 68% since 2008
  • Pack size: 5940ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Maize, Hops, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

4.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before see front of pack.

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Name and address

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Return to

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.
  • Careline details: consumercare@heineken.co.uk
  • Tel 0345 030 3283

Net Contents

18 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy:157 kJ / 37 kcal
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

My husband loves this excellence

5 stars

Bought for when my son visits and he loved it.

5 stars

