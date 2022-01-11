We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Stowford Press Apple Cider 10 X 440Ml

4.2(4)Write a review
Stowford Press Apple Cider 10 X 440Ml
£7.50
£1.70/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider
  • A sparkling medium dry cider with the refreshing taste of crisp apples
  • Stowford Press is an award-winning cider made with 100% local, home-pressed apples, all sourced from within 50 miles of our cider mill in Herefordshire.
  • Expertly crafted in Herefordshire
  • Contains sugars and sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 4400ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see side of carton

Produce of

Product of UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Intended for sharing. Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
  • The Bounds,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Ledbury,
  • Herefordshire,

Return to

  • H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
  • The Bounds,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Ledbury,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR8 2NQ,
  • England.
  • www.stowfordpress.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x 440ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Great very helpful driver

5 stars

Great very helpful driver

Simply the best.

5 stars

Definitely my favourite cider!.

Favourite

5 stars

Great cider much better than Magners - personal taste. Stowfords sold out round here - Magners still available.

Poor cider

2 stars

Nowhere near as nice as magners

