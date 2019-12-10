Desperados Tequila Flavoured Beer 12X250ml
Product Description
- Beer with Flavourings and Tequila.
- https://www.desperados.com/gb-en/products/original
- Desperados was born of “wild experimentation” when our master brewer remixed the rules by combining beer and tequila, creating a brand new beer segment!
- Desperados is now the UK's number 1 tequila flavoured beer and is still remixing the rules throwing epic parties from a festival in zero gravity (Bass Drop) to the world's deepest underwater dance floor (Deep House).
- Desperados is a tequila flavoured beer with a light refreshing taste, balanced with lemon and spicy notes for sweetness.
- Desperados is a beer perfect for all party occasions and partners with a range of UK festivals. Enjoy chilled.
- Contains 12 individual 250ml bottles
- 20 years ago, Desperados was born of “wild experimentation” when our master brewer remixed the rules combining beer and tequila, creating a brand new beer+ segment!
- Desperados is not an alcopop or a mixed drink, it is a beer made of beer and tequila flavour distilled from agenuine tequila sourced from Mexico.
- Whether it's a festival in zero gravity (Bass Drop) or a house party turned on its head (House Party Plugged), Desperados promote “wild experimentation” in music by amplifying creativity, keeping music diverse and fun!
- Authentic taste
- Pack size: 3000ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Hop Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavourings (contains Tequila)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
5.9% vol
Country
Netherlands
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed: The Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy chilled, straight from the fridge.
Name and address
- Brewed in:
- Heineken Brouwerijen BV,
- Tweede Weteringplantsoen 21-1017 ZD,
- Amsterdam,
- Netherlands.
Importer address
- Heineken UK Ltd,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburg,
- EH12 9JZ.
Return to
- Heineken UK Ltd,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburg,
- EH12 9JZ.
- customerservices@desperadosbeer.co.uk
- Consumer Careline: 0345 030 3281
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
12 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml:
|Energy
|247 kJ / 59 kcal
