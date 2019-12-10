By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Desperados Tequila Flavoured Beer 12X250ml

image 1 of Desperados Tequila Flavoured Beer 12X250ml
£ 12.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer with Flavourings and Tequila.
  • https://www.desperados.com/gb-en/products/original
  • Desperados was born of “wild experimentation” when our master brewer remixed the rules by combining beer and tequila, creating a brand new beer segment!
  • Desperados is now the UK's number 1 tequila flavoured beer and is still remixing the rules throwing epic parties from a festival in zero gravity (Bass Drop) to the world's deepest underwater dance floor (Deep House).
  • Desperados is a tequila flavoured beer with a light refreshing taste, balanced with lemon and spicy notes for sweetness.
  • Desperados is a beer perfect for all party occasions and partners with a range of UK festivals. Enjoy chilled.
  • Contains 12 individual 250ml bottles
  • 20 years ago, Desperados was born of “wild experimentation” when our master brewer remixed the rules combining beer and tequila, creating a brand new beer+ segment!
  • Desperados is not an alcopop or a mixed drink, it is a beer made of beer and tequila flavour distilled from agenuine tequila sourced from Mexico.
  • Whether it's a festival in zero gravity (Bass Drop) or a house party turned on its head (House Party Plugged), Desperados promote “wild experimentation” in music by amplifying creativity, keeping music diverse and fun!
  • Authentic taste
  • Pack size: 3000ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Hop Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavourings (contains Tequila)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

5.9% vol

Country

Netherlands

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed: The Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled, straight from the fridge.

Name and address

  • Brewed in:
  • Heineken Brouwerijen BV,
  • Tweede Weteringplantsoen 21-1017 ZD,
  • Amsterdam,
  • Netherlands.

Importer address

  • Heineken UK Ltd,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburg,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Return to

  • Heineken UK Ltd,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburg,
  • EH12 9JZ.
  • customerservices@desperadosbeer.co.uk
  • Consumer Careline: 0345 030 3281

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy 247 kJ / 59 kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

