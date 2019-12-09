By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Skinny Brands Lager 12X330ml

Skinny Brands Lager 12X330ml
£ 14.00
£3.54/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • 35% fewer calories than other premium lagers*
  • Never Compromise
  • *www.skinnybrands.com/comparison
  • 89 calories
  • Full flavour
  • 0.4% sugar
  • 0.9% carbs
  • Certified gluten-free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 3960ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the UK

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Skinny Brands Ltd,
  • Ashton Old Baths,
  • OL6 7FW,
  • (UK).

Return to

  • Skinny Brands Ltd,
  • Ashton Old Baths,
  • OL6 7FW,
  • (UK).

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 330ml
Energy 113 kJ373 kJ
-27 kcal89 kcal
Fat 0 g0 g
Saturates 0 g0 g
Carbohydrate 0.9 g3.0 g
Sugars 0.4 g1.3 g
Protein 0.2 g0.7 g
Salt 0 g0 g

7 Reviews

Was expecting a weak tasting beer but it tastes ju

5 stars

Was expecting a weak tasting beer but it tastes just like regular beer! Will be swapping to this from now on

Best low calorie lager out there

5 stars

Best tasting lager from all the low calorie lagers I’ve tried - and I’ve tried most, if not all of them. Tastes just like full calorie stuff

Great tasting and vegan!

5 stars

Great tasting lager at a fraction of the calories! And suits my vegan diet

Glad I found this...

5 stars

Having been on a keto diet for 5 weeks now and lost a stone, I came across this fantastic beer.. was expecting a compromise in taste but this was not the case.. taste is same as regular beers but with low cals and carbs.. I will be stocking up on next visit.

Quality beer

5 stars

This is a great tasting beer and much better for your wasteline - really pleased to see the 12 pack as makes it much better value

really like this and it is gluten free so coeliacs

5 stars

really like this and it is gluten free so coeliacs can drink this. Please keep it in stock.

Great!

5 stars

Great gluten free beer, would love to have it again!! But lately is unavailable... shame!

