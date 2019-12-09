Skinny Brands Lager 12X330ml

Was expecting a weak tasting beer but it tastes ju
Was expecting a weak tasting beer but it tastes just like regular beer! Will be swapping to this from now on
Best low calorie lager out there
Best tasting lager from all the low calorie lagers I’ve tried - and I’ve tried most, if not all of them. Tastes just like full calorie stuff
Great tasting and vegan!
Great tasting lager at a fraction of the calories! And suits my vegan diet
Glad I found this...
Having been on a keto diet for 5 weeks now and lost a stone, I came across this fantastic beer.. was expecting a compromise in taste but this was not the case.. taste is same as regular beers but with low cals and carbs.. I will be stocking up on next visit.
Quality beer
This is a great tasting beer and much better for your wasteline - really pleased to see the 12 pack as makes it much better value
really like this and it is gluten free so coeliacs can drink this. Please keep it in stock.
Great!
Great gluten free beer, would love to have it again!! But lately is unavailable... shame!