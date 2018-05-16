New
Birra Moretti 10 X 330Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Pack size: 3300ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Maize, Hops, Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
1.5
ABV
4.6% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
- HBBV,
Return to
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
- For more information visit: birramoretti.com.
- Careline details: Tel 0345 030 3283
- consumercare@heineken.co.uk.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
10 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|158kJ / 38kcal
