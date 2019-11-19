Thatchers Haze Cider 10X440ml Can
Product Description
- Haze Cloudy Somerset Cider
- Thatchers Haze is a cloudy premium cider crafted with specially selected eating apples to create a crisp sweet finish. It is the juice of the Jonagold apple that brings a naturally cloudy appearance to the cider.
- For sale as one complete unit
- Made with sweetest apples
- Gluten free
- Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 4.4l
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites for freshness
Tasting Notes
- Thatchers Haze is a cloudy premium cider crafted with specially selected eating apples to create a crisp sweet finish
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
- Somerset,
- BS25 5RA.
Return to
- Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
- Somerset,
- BS25 5RA.
- www.thatcherscider.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
10 x 440ml ℮
