Peroni Nastro Azzurro Lager Beer 12X330ml

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Brewed in Italy since 1963 with authentic Italian craftmanship, passion and flair; Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer delivers a crisp and refreshing taste with light citrus notes.
  • Our exclusively grown Nostrano dell’Isola maize gives Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer it’s uplifting and unique taste, with a fast clean finish.
  • Best served chilled.
  • Taste Profile: Crisp taste with a slightly hoppy, subtle citrus aromatic notes. Light body with a clean and fast finish.
  • Pack size: 12 x 330ml bottle.
  • ABV: 5.0%
  • Ingredients: Water, barley malt, Italian maize, hops, natural flavours
  • be drinkaware.co.uk
  • Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer is the perfect choice. Salute!
  • Peroni Nastro Azzurro can be enjoyed at all occasions and social moments where beer lovers are seeking a refreshing tasting beer.
  • Searching for an alcohol free beer ? Check out Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Alcohol Free Beer.
  • Brewed in Italy, with the same passion and flair, this superb beer offers the same superior taste experience of the original Peroni Nastro Azzurro - delivering a crisp and refreshing Italian taste, now as an option with zero alcohol. 92% of people who trialled Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% beer thought the taste matched that of Peroni Nastro Azzurro - thanks to the hard work, dedication, and craft of our brewing team at Birra Peroni in Rome.
  • New technology allows the same signature recipe as Peroni Nastro Azzurro to be used - including the famous Nostrano dell‘Isola maize – grown exclusively for Peroni Nastro Azzurro in the north of Italy. And only after the characteristic aroma and taste profile is fully developed, is the alcohol gently removed to deliver the crisp and refreshing Italian taste.
  • Taste profile: Crisp taste with a slightly hoppy, subtle citrus aromatic notes. Light body with a clean and fast finish.
  • Best served chilled.
  • Pack size: 3960ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Italian Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in Italy

Number of uses

12 Bottles

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Birra Peroni S.R.L.
  • Via Birolli, 8,
  • Roma.
  • For:
  • Asahi UK Ltd,

Return to

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • Asahi House,
  • 88-100 Chertsey Road,
  • Woking,
  • GU21 5BJ,
  • UK.
  • Consumer helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
  • www.peroniitalia.com

Upper age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy174 kJ
-42 kcal
Fat0g
of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate3.0g
of which Sugars0g
Protein0.4g
Salt0g
Fresh taste

4 stars

Bought these as part of a promotion. Lovely crisp fresh taste, perfect chilled on a hot day. A bit more expensive than some others but worth the extra. Will buy again

Peroni

4 stars

Ok for mass produced beer. Just bit bland for the price

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

5 stars

Very nice beer, light and crispy taste with a dash of sweetnes. Good bottle size. Defenatly would buy it again. This product was bought as a part of promotion.

Very refreshing

5 stars

This is definitely a premium lager, a little bit more expensive than some but worth it for the crisp refreshing taste. Chill for as long as you can to get the best taste. The 12 pack works out great value. I bought as part of a promotion and would 100% buy again.

Clean, crisp tasting beer

5 stars

Great tasting beer, worth paying full price, but a massive bonus if it's on offer

Nice refreshing lager

5 stars

As lagers go this is fine. But italian it is not. Brewed in uk

Love it , my favourite Lager

5 stars

Love the stuff ! Best lager around ! Even better with £5 off

Great flavour lager beer

5 stars

Great flavour lager beer. Just the job for sharing with family or friends. They enhanced the flavours at our Bbq.

Refreshing beer

5 stars

A lovely lager and my go-to drink. It is best served well chilled for a crisp refreshing taste. I bought this as part of a promotion.

Classic lager

5 stars

Clasic crisp lager served cold with a pizza. Bought as part of a promotion

