Peroni Nastro Azzurro Lager Beer 12X330ml

Fresh taste
Bought these as part of a promotion. Lovely crisp fresh taste, perfect chilled on a hot day. A bit more expensive than some others but worth the extra. Will buy again
Peroni
Ok for mass produced beer. Just bit bland for the price
Peroni Nastro Azzurro
Very nice beer, light and crispy taste with a dash of sweetnes. Good bottle size. Defenatly would buy it again. This product was bought as a part of promotion.
Very refreshing
This is definitely a premium lager, a little bit more expensive than some but worth it for the crisp refreshing taste. Chill for as long as you can to get the best taste. The 12 pack works out great value. I bought as part of a promotion and would 100% buy again.
Clean, crisp tasting beer
Great tasting beer, worth paying full price, but a massive bonus if it's on offer
Nice refreshing lager
As lagers go this is fine. But italian it is not. Brewed in uk
Love it , my favourite Lager
Love the stuff ! Best lager around ! Even better with £5 off
Great flavour lager beer
Great flavour lager beer. Just the job for sharing with family or friends. They enhanced the flavours at our Bbq.
Refreshing beer
A lovely lager and my go-to drink. It is best served well chilled for a crisp refreshing taste. I bought this as part of a promotion.
Classic lager
Clasic crisp lager served cold with a pizza. Bought as part of a promotion