Plenish Turmeric Defence 5 Shots 300ml

Cold Pressed Ginger and Turmeric Shot with Orange and Vitamin B12 Consume as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Every drop counts in this powerful Turmeric Defence shot. Intensely flavourful orange, pineapple, turmeric and cayenne pepper, plus, 100% of your daily recommended intake of vitamin B12 to help support your immune system, energy levels and promotes your overall wellbeing.

Cold pressed turmeric 100% of your daily Vitamin B12 No Added Sugar No Additives or Preservatives 100% recycled plastic bottle

Pack size: 300ML

Each shot contains 100% of your daily vitamin B12 that helps support your immune system, energy levels and promote your overall wellbeing

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Orange 55%, Pineapple, Ginger*, Lemon Juice, Turmeric* 5%, Cayenne Pepper 0.1%, Vitamin B12, *Cold-Pressed Vitamin B12 Contributes to the Normal Function of the Immune System

Allergy Information

Produced in an environment that handles Celery.

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

To get started, shake well

Additives