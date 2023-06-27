Plenish Ginger Immunity Shot 60Ml

Organic Cold Pressed Ginger and Apple Shot.

Make Every Drop Count Our shots are small, but they pack a punch; with the fiery flavour of pressed ginger, apple and cider vinegar, plus all your daily vitamin C. Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system.

EU Organic - ES-EC0-019-CT, EU/Non EU Agriculture

Contains 100% of RI Vitamin C

Pack size: 60ML

Ingredients

Apple* 55%, Ginger* 20%, Lemon*, Apple Cider Vinegar* 7%, Acerola Cherry Powder*, *Organic

Allergy Information

Produced in a facility that handles Nuts and Celery.

Net Contents

60ml ℮

Preparation and Usage