Mockingbird Raw Greens Smoothie 750Ml
Product Description
- Cold-Pressed Blend of Fruit and Vegetable Purées, Juice and Added Vitamin C.
- We are passionate about making sure everyone has access to fresh fruit and veg. find out more at www.mockingbirdrawpress.com
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- From Branch to Bottle, We Do No Harm:
- Up to 1 1/2 kg of fresh fruit and veg to craft every bottle
- Cold-pressed raw for the perfect taste
- High-pressure treated to protect the good stuff
- Small batch blended and bottled
- This smoothie is high in vitamin C. Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- No Added Sugar†
- †Naturally occuring from fruit. We never add sugar.
- Virgin Smoothie Crafted with Kiwi, Pear, Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Apple + Vitamin C
- With only 71 Kcal per Serve
- Cold-Pressed for Taste & Nutrition
- 1 of Your 5-A-Day
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 750ML
- Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
Information
Ingredients
4 Pressed Apples (51%), Crushed Spinach (15%), 1/2 Pressed Pear (14%), 1/3 Mashed Banana, Crushed Broccoli (4%), Crushed Kale (4%), 1/3 Crushed Kiwi (3%), Squeeze of Lemon, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Keep Refrigerated, Shake Well and Once Open Drink Within 48 Hours. High Pressure Processed (HPP). Best Before: See Lid.
Number of uses
This Bottle Contains 5 Servings
Name and address
- Life Health Foods,
- 82 St John Street,
- London,
- EC1M 4JN.
Return to
- Life Health Foods,
- 82 St John Street,
- London,
- EC1M 4JN.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100Ml
|Per 150Ml
|Energy
|198kJ/47kcal
|297kJ/71kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|15g
|Of which Sugars†
|8.1g
|12g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1g
|Protein
|1.0g
|2g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.05g
|Vitamin C
|12mg (15%*)
|18mg (23%*)
|†Naturally Occurring from Fruit. We Never Add Sugar
|-
|-
|*%Reference Intake
|-
|-
|1 Serving = 150ml, This Bottle contains 5 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.