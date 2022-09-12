We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Mockingbird Raw Greens Smoothie 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mockingbird Raw Greens Smoothie 750Ml
£4.00
£0.53/100ml

Product Description

  • Cold-Pressed Blend of Fruit and Vegetable Purées, Juice and Added Vitamin C.
  • We are passionate about making sure everyone has access to fresh fruit and veg. find out more at www.mockingbirdrawpress.com
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • From Branch to Bottle, We Do No Harm:
  • Up to 1 1/2 kg of fresh fruit and veg to craft every bottle
  • Cold-pressed raw for the perfect taste
  • High-pressure treated to protect the good stuff
  • Small batch blended and bottled
  • This smoothie is high in vitamin C. Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • No Added Sugar†
  • †Naturally occuring from fruit. We never add sugar.
  • Virgin Smoothie Crafted with Kiwi, Pear, Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Apple + Vitamin C
  • With only 71 Kcal per Serve
  • Cold-Pressed for Taste & Nutrition
  • 1 of Your 5-A-Day
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

4 Pressed Apples (51%), Crushed Spinach (15%), 1/2 Pressed Pear (14%), 1/3 Mashed Banana, Crushed Broccoli (4%), Crushed Kale (4%), 1/3 Crushed Kiwi (3%), Squeeze of Lemon, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Keep Refrigerated, Shake Well and Once Open Drink Within 48 Hours. High Pressure Processed (HPP). Best Before: See Lid.

Number of uses

This Bottle Contains 5 Servings

Name and address

  • Life Health Foods,
  • 82 St John Street,
  • London,
  • EC1M 4JN.

Return to

  • Life Health Foods,
  • 82 St John Street,
  • London,
  • EC1M 4JN.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100MlPer 150Ml
Energy198kJ/47kcal297kJ/71kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate10g15g
Of which Sugars†8.1g12g
Fibre0.9g1g
Protein1.0g2g
Salt0.03g0.05g
Vitamin C12mg (15%*)18mg (23%*)
†Naturally Occurring from Fruit. We Never Add Sugar--
*%Reference Intake--
1 Serving = 150ml, This Bottle contains 5 servings--
View all Smoothies & Added Benefit Juices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here