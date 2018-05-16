Innocent Blue Spark Super Smoothie 750Ml

Product Description
- This Innocent Super Smoothie is a Blend of Crushed Fruit, Vegetables, Pure Juices, Coconut Water, Spirulina Extract and Vitamins.
- Your Brain is Amazing
- Not only does it look like a giant walnut, it's been running the show since you were born and is the only organ that managed to name itself. So it's a good idea to look after it. Try giving it a crossword to play with, a good night's sleep and this super smoothie boosted with vitamins. No brainer.
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good, does good
- Tasty, healthy products
- Sourced sustainably
- 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
- PS Eat your greens
- This smoothie is high in vitamins B3 and B6 which can contribute to normal psychological function and vitamin C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue
- What's in this super smoothie?
- Fruit & veg
- A dash of spirulina
- A source of fibre
- Coconut water & a bunch of vitamins
- This bottle is made from 50% recycled plastic.
- Please pop the cap on and recycle (be sure to drink it first).
- Cap On - Widely Recycled
- ™ = Top Marks
- Guava, pineapple, apple & blue spirulina with vitamins
- Helps brighten your mind
- Pasteurised
- No added sugar whatsoever - contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit and vegetables
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
- No added sugar
- High in vitamins B3, B6 and C
- A source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
3 1/2 Pressed Apples (53%), 1 1/2 Mashed Bananas, A Splash of Pineapple Juice (9.3%), 1 Crushed Guava (8.7%), A Splash of Coconut Water, 1/2 a Pressed White Carrot, 1/2 a Crushed Passion Fruit, A Dash of Spirulina Extract (0.81%), A Squeeze of Lime, Some Vitamins (C, B3, B5, B6, Biotin, Folic Acid & B12)
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after openingFor best before date, see neck Drink within 4 days of opening
Preparation and Usage
- Looking after your super smoothie
- Shake it up
Number of uses
This bottle contains 5 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
Return to
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|229kJ (54kcal)
|344kJ (81kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|17g
|(of which sugars)
|9.8g
|15g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Biotin
|7.9µg (16%*)
|12µg (24%*)
|Folic acid
|39µg (20%*)
|59µg (29%*)
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|2.6mg (16%*)
|3.9mg (24%*)
|Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5)
|1.9mg (32%*)
|2.9mg (48%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.23mg (16%*)
|0.34mg (16%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.5µg (20%*)
|0.75µg (30%*)
|Vitamin C
|32mg (41%*)
|49mg (61%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|This bottle contains 5 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
|-
|-
