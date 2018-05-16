Innocent Energise Super Smoothie 750Ml

Product Description
- This Innocent Super Smoothie is a Blend of Crushed Fruit, Vegetables, Pure Juices, Milled Seeds, Botanicals and Vitamins.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
- PS Eat your greens
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good, does good
- Tasty, healthy products
- Sourced sustainably
- 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
- This smoothie is high in vitamins B1, B2, B3 and B6 which can contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism, and vitamin C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue
- What's in this super smoothie?
- Crushed fruit
- Guarana infusion
- A bit of veg
- Flax seeds & a bunch of vitamins
- Diving headfirst into a plunge pool. Getting your head around a cryptic crossword. Watching Pavarotti perform Nessun dorma. There are lots of ways to energise yourself but not all of them are quite as tasty as this super smoothie. Filled with fruit, veg, flax seeds and vitamins, it's one way to help get some welly back. Fill your boots.
- This bottle is made from 50% recycled plastic. Please pop the cap on and recycle (be sure to drink it first).
- Cap On - Widely Recycled
- © = Crosswords
- Strawberry, cherry, apple, guarana & flax seeds with vitamins
- Helps give you some welly
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Gently pasteurised
- No added sugar whatsoever - contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit and vegetables
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
1 Pressed Apple (50%), 13 Pressed Red and White Grapes, 1/2 of a Mashed Banana, 3 Crushed Strawberries (10%), 14 Crushed Blackcurrants, 2 1/2 Crushed Cherries (3.3%), A Dash of Beetroot Juice, Some Milled Flax Seeds (0.56%), A Dash of Guarana Infusion (0.01%), Some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6, C & E)
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after openingFor best before date, see neck Drink within 4 days of opening
Preparation and Usage
- Looking after your super smoothie
- Shake it up
Number of uses
This bottle contains 5 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or:
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
Return to
- Fancy a chat?
- Pop by:
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or:
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Dublin 4.
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI).
- Say hi: hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|221kJ (52kcal)
|331kJ (78kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|18g
|(of which sugars)
|10g
|15g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.33mg (30%*)
|0.50mg (45%*)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.38mg (27%*)
|0.58mg (41%*)
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|2.5mg (16%*)
|3.7mg (23%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.41mg (29%*)
|0.62mg (44%*)
|Vitamin C
|17mg (22%*)
|26mg (32%*)
|Vitamin E
|4.1mg (34%*)
|6.1mg (51%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|This bottle contains 5 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
|-
|-
