Innocent Mango & Passion Fruit Smoothie 750Ml
Product Description
- An innocent smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit & pure juices
- Go to innocentdrinks.com to find out more good stuff
- Our innocent promise:
- 1. Tasty healthy products - 100% pure fruit smoothies. No added sugar. No concentrates. No funny business. This smoothie is a great source of vitamin C.
- 2. Sourced sustainably - we use recycled & recyclable packaging, refuse to air freight and source ethically.
- 3. 10% of profits go to charity - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.org
- innocent drinks. Tastes good, does good.
- This innocent smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit and pure juices. No concentrates, no added sugar or water.
- - 250ml = 2 portions of fruit
- - contains 7 different types of fruit
- - is a source of vitamin C*
- *which contributes towards the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet.
- Gently pasteurised
- Pack size: 750ml
- This smoothies is a source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
Information
Ingredients
3 1/2 Pressed Apples, 3/4 of a Crushed Mango (16%), 1 1/2 Mashed Bananas*, 1 Squeezed Orange, 1/4 of a Pressed Passion Fruit (3%), A Slice of Crushed Peach and a Squeeze of Lime, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C before and after openingOnce opened drink within 2 days For best before date see neck
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening
Number of uses
There are 3x 250ml servings per bottle
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
Return to
- 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI)
- hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|(per 250ml**)
|Energy
|227kJ (54kcal)
|567kJ (134kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|30g
|(of which sugars†)
|11g
|28g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|3.5g
|Protein
|0.4g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin C (NRV)
|23mg (29%)*
|57mg (72%)*
|*NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|**There are 3x 250ml servings per bottle
|-
|-
|†Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit
|-
|-
