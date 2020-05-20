Tropicana Multivitamins Fruit Juice 850Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 199 kJ/47 kcal
Product Description
- Juice and Purees of 12 Fruits with Added Vitamins A, C, E, B1, B2 & B6
- Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- - Delicious Tropicana Multivitamins Juice is made with pressed fruit juice
- - Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
- - Each 150ml serving is a source of vitamins A, E, C B1, B2 and B6
- - Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
- - Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
- Pressed fruit juice
- 1 of 5 daily fruit & veg servings
- Juice and purees not from concentrate
- Pack size: 850ML
- Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal skin and vision
- Vitamin E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Vitamins B1, B2 & B6 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Source of vitamins A, E, C, B1, B2 & B6
Information
Ingredients
Juices and Purees of Apple (33%), Orange (27%), White Grape (14%), Pineapple (7%), Apricot (4%), Passion Fruit (3.9%), Banana (2.7%), Peach (2.4%), Mango (2%), Pear, Guava and Lemon, Vitamin A, C, Thiamine, Riboflavin, B6 and E
Storage
Always store in your refrigerator.For best before date please see top of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.
Number of uses
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contain 5-6 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
Name and address
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
Net Contents
850ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml (%*)
|Energy
|199 kJ/47 kcal
|299 kJ/71 kcal (4%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|17g
|of which sugars†
|11g
|16g (18%)
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin A
|160 µg (20%*)
|240 µg (30%)
|Vitamin E
|2 mg (17%*)
|3 mg (25%)
|Vitamin C
|37 mg (46%*)
|56 mg (69%)
|Thiamin B1 (Thiamin)
|0.28 mg (25%*)
|0.42 mg (38%)
|Riboflavin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.32 mg (23%*)
|0.48 mg (34%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.4 mg (29%*)
|0.6 mg (43%)
|†Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|1 serving = 150ml. This pack contain 5-6 servings
|-
|-
