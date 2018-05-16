By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie 750Ml

Tesco Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie 750Ml
£ 1.30
£0.17/100ml
One glass
  • Energy391kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars16.5g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 261kJ / 62kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of pasteurised apple, banana, mango, passion fruit & lemon juices and purées, not from concentrate.
  • FULL OF FRUIT, Mango Passion fruit
  • FULL OF FRUIT, mango & passion fruit
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice, Banana Purée, Mango Purée (16%), Apple Purée, Orange Cells, Passion Fruit Juice (3%), Lemon Juice.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy261kJ / 62kcal391kJ / 92kcal
Fat0.5g0.8g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate13.6g20.4g
Sugars11.0g16.5g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein0.4g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

