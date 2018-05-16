Tesco Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie 750Ml

- Energy391kJ 92kcal5%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars16.5g18%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 261kJ / 62kcal
Product Description
- A blend of pasteurised apple, banana, mango, passion fruit & lemon juices and purées, not from concentrate.
- FULL OF FRUIT, Mango Passion fruit
- FULL OF FRUIT, mango & passion fruit
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice, Banana Purée, Mango Purée (16%), Apple Purée, Orange Cells, Passion Fruit Juice (3%), Lemon Juice.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before opening and pouring.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
750ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|261kJ / 62kcal
|391kJ / 92kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|20.4g
|Sugars
|11.0g
|16.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020