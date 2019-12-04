Innocent Citrus Shield Juice 750Ml

Quality is lovely, beautiful taste. It's a bit on
Quality is lovely, beautiful taste. It's a bit on the expensive side, I buy it as an occasional treat.
Like undiluted orange squash
This is filthy stuff with no hint of the ginger and lemon it claims to have. It tastes like (and is as refreshing as as) undiluted orange squash, so if that's what you like, save your pennies and buy the real thing.
What an amazing citrus zing with this juice.So ref
What an amazing citrus zing with this juice.So refreshing