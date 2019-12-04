By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naked Blue Machine Smoothie 750Ml

Naked Blue Machine Smoothie 750Ml
£ 3.79
£0.51/100ml
Each 150ml serving contains:
  • Energy311 kJ 74 kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars15g
    17%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 207kJ

Product Description

  • A Blend of 6 Fruit Juices and Purees with added Vitamins and Natural Flavourings
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Only natural sugars from fruit**
  • **Contains naturally occurring sugars.
  • The Fruit Inside
  • 6 1/2 Apples, 1 1/3 Banana, 92 Blueberries, 6 Blackberries, 20 Blackcurrants, a hint of Goji Berry, a hint of Elderberry
  • The Boost Inside
  • Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin E
  • Don't retreat under the covers with a slab of rocky road, instead try the refreshing taste of blueberries combined with a boost of vitamins C, E, B1, B2 and B6.
  • Vitamin B6 contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
  • Vitamin C contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
  • The Naked truth®
  • This product has been pasteurized
  • Apple & blueberry smoothie boosted with vitamins B1, B2, B6, C & E
  • Now with blackcurrant & goji berry
  • Not from concentrate
  • Pack size: 750ml
  • Vitamin B6 contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Vitamin C contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice (81%), Banana Puree, Blackberry Puree (4.9%), Blueberry Puree (3.7%), Blackcurrant Puree (0.8%), Elderberry Juice (0.5%), Goji Berry Extract (0.1%), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins C, E, B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin

Storage

PerishableKeep refrigerated Consume within 5 days after opening. Best before: See bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well!
  • Separation is natural

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Naked Juice,
  • PO Box 9855,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9GF.
  • Pepsico Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Return to

  • Give Naked Juice a Bell.
  • UK Careline No: 0800 7833 851
  • Naked Juice,
  • PO Box 9855,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9GF.
  • www.nakedjuice.co.uk
  • Pepsico Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml150ml (%*)
Energy 207kJ311kJ
-(49 kcal)(74 kcal) (4%*)
Fat 0g0g (0%*)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%*)
Carbohydrate 12g18g
of which sugars**10g15g (17%*)
Fibre 0.5g0.8g
Protein 0.1g0.2g
Salt 0g0g (0%*)
Vitamin C 11mg (13%*)16mg (20%*)
Vitamin E 1.2mg (10%*)1.8mg (15%*)
Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)0.11mg (10%*)0.17mg (15%*)
Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)0.14mg (10%*)0.21mg (15%*)
Vitamin B6 0.14mg (10%*)0.21mg (15%*)
This pack contains 5 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--

