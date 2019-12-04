Naked Blue Machine Smoothie 750Ml

- Energy311 kJ 74 kcal4%
Product Description
- A Blend of 6 Fruit Juices and Purees with added Vitamins and Natural Flavourings
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Only natural sugars from fruit**
- **Contains naturally occurring sugars.
- The Fruit Inside
- 6 1/2 Apples, 1 1/3 Banana, 92 Blueberries, 6 Blackberries, 20 Blackcurrants, a hint of Goji Berry, a hint of Elderberry
- The Boost Inside
- Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin E
- Don't retreat under the covers with a slab of rocky road, instead try the refreshing taste of blueberries combined with a boost of vitamins C, E, B1, B2 and B6.
- Vitamin B6 contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Vitamin C contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
- The Naked truth®
- This product has been pasteurized
- Apple & blueberry smoothie boosted with vitamins B1, B2, B6, C & E
- Now with blackcurrant & goji berry
- Not from concentrate
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice (81%), Banana Puree, Blackberry Puree (4.9%), Blueberry Puree (3.7%), Blackcurrant Puree (0.8%), Elderberry Juice (0.5%), Goji Berry Extract (0.1%), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins C, E, B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin
Storage
PerishableKeep refrigerated Consume within 5 days after opening. Best before: See bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well!
- Separation is natural
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Naked Juice,
- PO Box 9855,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9GF.
- Pepsico Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
Return to
- Give Naked Juice a Bell.
- UK Careline No: 0800 7833 851
- www.nakedjuice.co.uk
- Pepsico Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml (%*)
|Energy
|207kJ
|311kJ
|-
|(49 kcal)
|(74 kcal) (4%*)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|18g
|of which sugars**
|10g
|15g (17%*)
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Vitamin C
|11mg (13%*)
|16mg (20%*)
|Vitamin E
|1.2mg (10%*)
|1.8mg (15%*)
|Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
|0.11mg (10%*)
|0.17mg (15%*)
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.14mg (10%*)
|0.21mg (15%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.14mg (10%*)
|0.21mg (15%*)
|This pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
