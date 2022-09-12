We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mockingbird Raw Boost Smoothie 750Ml

£4.00
£0.53/100ml

Product Description

  • Cold-Pressed Blend of Fruit and Vegetable Purées, Juice and Added Vitamins.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • We are passionate about making sure everyone has access to fresh fruit and veg. find out more at www.mockingbirdrawpress.com
  • No Added Sugar†
  • †Naturally occurring from fruit. We never add sugar. * % reference intake.
  • Virgin Smoothie Crafted with Strawberry, Blackcurrant, Acai Berry, Beetroot, Spinach, Kale + Vitamins
  • From Branch to Bottle, We Do No Harm:
  • Up to 1 12 kg of fresh fruit and veg to craft every bottle
  • Cold-pressed raw for the perfect taste
  • High-pressure treated to protect the good stuff
  • Small batch blended and bottled
  • This smoothie is high in vitamin B6 and C. Vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • High Pressure Processed (HPP).
  • With only 69 Kcal per Serve
  • Cold-Pressed for Taste & Nutrition
  • + Vit B6 & C
  • 1 of Your 5-A-Day
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • Vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

3 1/2 Pressed Apples, 2/3 Orange, 38 Crushed Blackcurrants (10%), 6 Crushed Strawberries (9%), 9 Blueberries (6%), Squeeze of Beetroot (5%), Crushed Açai Berries (5%), Crushed Spinach (1%), Crushed Kale (1%), Vitamin B6, C (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Keep Refrigerated, Once Open Drink Within 48 Hours. Best Before: See Lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Well

Number of uses

1 serving = 150 ml. This bottle contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Life Health Foods,
  • 82 St John Street,
  • London,
  • EC1M 4JN.

Return to

  • Life Health Foods,
  • 82 St John Street,
  • London,
  • EC1M 4JN.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy195kJ/46kcal293kJ/69kcal
Fat0.4g0.6g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.5g14g
of which sugars7.9g12g
Fibre1.1g2g
Protein0.6g0.9g
Salt0.02g0.03g
Vitamin C12mg (15%*)18mg (23%*)
Vitamin B60.2mg (15%*)0.3mg (21%*)
*% Reference Intake--
1 Serving = 150ml. This Bottle Contains 5 Servings--
