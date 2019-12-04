Innocent Bolt From The Blue Juice 750Ml

Love this innocent juice! Absolutely delicious and
Love this innocent juice! Absolutely delicious and healthy, bit pricey so its bought as a treat
4 1/2 Pressed Apples (66%), Coconut Water (18%), 15 Pressed Grapes, Crushed White Guava (5%), A dash of Pressed Passion Fruit, A dash of Spirulina Extract (0.8%), A squeeze of Lime (0.7%), Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E)
Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after opening.Consume within 4 days of opening. For best before date see neck.
1 serving = 150ml. 5 servings per bottle
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 150ml
|Energy
|172kJ (41kcal)
|258kJ (62kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|15g
|(of which sugars)
|9.3g
|14g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.30 mg (27%*)
|0.45 mg (41%*)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.37 mg (26%*)
|0.55 mg (39%*)
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|3.5 mg (22%*)
|5.3 mg (33%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.40 mg (28%*)
|0.59 mg (42%*)
|Vitamin C
|26 mg (33%*)
|39 mg (49%*)
|Vitamin E
|3.8 mg (32%*)
|5.8 mg (48%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
