Tesco Pineapple Paradise Fruit Smoothie 750Ml
£ 1.30
£0.17/100ml
One glass
  • Energy437kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 291kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of pasteurised apple, pineapple, banana and lemon juices and purées, not from concentrate with coconut cream.
  • FULL OF FRUIT Pineapple, Banana, Coconut
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pineapple Juice (31%), Apple Juice, Banana Purée (20%), Apple Purée, Coconut Cream (5%), Lemon Juice.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy291kJ / 69kcal437kJ / 104kcal
Fat1.6g2.4g
Saturates1.4g2.1g
Carbohydrate13.0g19.5g
Sugars11.3g17.0g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein0.4g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Not as good as the one it replaced

3 stars

It's not as good as the previous one from Tesco that I have been buying for years. This is a bit runny and lacks pulp. It feels more like a juice than a smoothie.

Odd but drinkable Pineapple and coconut blend

3 stars

A simple blend of fruits, for a natural fruit boost in my morning. Pineapple and coconut are the flavours that show through for me. They make a slightly odd mix of flavours compared to most fruit smoothies I've had before. That said, it is perfectly pleasant for a small fruit boost in the morning. I wouldn't choose to have it as a general drink, due to the slight oddness of the flavour mix.

