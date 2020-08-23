Tesco Pineapple Paradise Fruit Smoothie 750Ml

Not as good as the one it replaced
It's not as good as the previous one from Tesco that I have been buying for years. This is a bit runny and lacks pulp. It feels more like a juice than a smoothie.
Odd but drinkable Pineapple and coconut blend
A simple blend of fruits, for a natural fruit boost in my morning. Pineapple and coconut are the flavours that show through for me. They make a slightly odd mix of flavours compared to most fruit smoothies I've had before. That said, it is perfectly pleasant for a small fruit boost in the morning. I wouldn't choose to have it as a general drink, due to the slight oddness of the flavour mix.