Tesco Strawberry Sensation Smoothie 750Ml

2.4(8)Write a review
Tesco Strawberry Sensation Smoothie 750Ml
£ 1.30
£0.17/100ml
One glass
  • Energy335kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars14.7g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 224kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of pasteurised apple, strawberry, banana, blackcurrant and lemon juices and purées, not from concentrate.
  • FULL OF FRUIT Strawberry, Banana
  • FULL OF FRUIT strawberry & banana
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Strawberry Purée (32%), Apple Juice, Banana Purée (21%), Apple Purée, Blackcurrant Purée, Beetroot Juice, Lemon Juice.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy224kJ / 53kcal335kJ / 79kcal
Fat0.5g0.8g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate11.3g17.0g
Sugars9.8g14.7g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein0.5g0.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

8 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Delicious!!

5 stars

Delicious!!

Horrible

1 stars

As others have mentioned, i bought this thinking it was a re-brand of the strawberry and banana smoothie. However, to my surprise, i came to realise that it was a disgusting alternative. Its bitter, has a weird earthy after taste and there's not much in the way of strawberry or banana in its flavour. I have no idea why Tesco would remove a good product and replace it with this rubbish. Bring back the strawberry and banana smoothie!

Disappointin, tasted of beetroot.

2 stars

Overpowering taste of beetroot.

not enjoyable

1 stars

not enjoyable

BEETROOT!

1 stars

This recipe used to be nice. Now, the overpowering earthiness of the beetroot aftertaste just makes it unpleasant. No longer fruity; no longer sweet; no longer nice. I don't want it to look red, I want it to taste nice!

Bland to the point that it's difficult to drink

2 stars

I bought this, as I assumed it was a re-brand of the Tesco Strawberry and Banana Smoothie I love. Despite being focused on Strawberry and Banana in the ingredients, this product lacks flavour to a level that is confusing given the ingredients. "Bland" is the best way to describe it. I struggled to identify the individual flavours. I usually love a smoothie, but I struggled to drink this. I will never buy it again as it is something I have to force myself to drink... fruit smoothies are meant to be pleasure. Shame, Tesco have destroyed a great flavour combo here.

Not a great taste

2 stars

Not as nice as the previous smoothie. It has an earthy taste and can definitely taste the beetroot more than the strawberry and banana.

A great smoothie. I had bought the predecessor fo

5 stars

A great smoothie. I had bought the predecessor for many years and my only small disappointment there was for me it had a little to much of an apple taste to it. This one however is an improvement you definitely get the strawberry. Slightly a less thick smoothie this one, but thick enough, and its a very smooth drink So I guess what a smoothie should be. Definitely recommend it

