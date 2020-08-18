Tesco Strawberry Sensation Smoothie 750Ml

Delicious!!
Delicious!!
Horrible
As others have mentioned, i bought this thinking it was a re-brand of the strawberry and banana smoothie. However, to my surprise, i came to realise that it was a disgusting alternative. Its bitter, has a weird earthy after taste and there's not much in the way of strawberry or banana in its flavour. I have no idea why Tesco would remove a good product and replace it with this rubbish. Bring back the strawberry and banana smoothie!
Disappointin, tasted of beetroot.
Overpowering taste of beetroot.
not enjoyable
not enjoyable
BEETROOT!
This recipe used to be nice. Now, the overpowering earthiness of the beetroot aftertaste just makes it unpleasant. No longer fruity; no longer sweet; no longer nice. I don't want it to look red, I want it to taste nice!
Bland to the point that it's difficult to drink
I bought this, as I assumed it was a re-brand of the Tesco Strawberry and Banana Smoothie I love. Despite being focused on Strawberry and Banana in the ingredients, this product lacks flavour to a level that is confusing given the ingredients. "Bland" is the best way to describe it. I struggled to identify the individual flavours. I usually love a smoothie, but I struggled to drink this. I will never buy it again as it is something I have to force myself to drink... fruit smoothies are meant to be pleasure. Shame, Tesco have destroyed a great flavour combo here.
Not a great taste
Not as nice as the previous smoothie. It has an earthy taste and can definitely taste the beetroot more than the strawberry and banana.
A great smoothie. I had bought the predecessor fo
A great smoothie. I had bought the predecessor for many years and my only small disappointment there was for me it had a little to much of an apple taste to it. This one however is an improvement you definitely get the strawberry. Slightly a less thick smoothie this one, but thick enough, and its a very smooth drink So I guess what a smoothie should be. Definitely recommend it