Innocent Super Smoothie Strawberry Burst 4X150ml

Product Description
- INNOCENT SUPER SMTHE S/BERRY BURST 4X150ML
- This innocent super smoothie for kids is a blend of crushed fruits, vegetables, pure fruit juices, vitamin D, iron and absolutely nothing else.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
- Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
- Tetra Wedge®Aseptic Tetra Pak
- www.tetrapak.com
- Push your straw in when you're finished and recycle
- Recycle this...
- ...and one day it could come back as a newspaper.
- TM = Thingy Majig
- Strawberry, kiwi & apple with vitamin C, vitamin D, iron & fibre
- 1 of your 5-a-day
- Never from concentrate
- Pasteurised
- No added sugar - contains only naturally occurring sugars from fruit and vegetables
- Pack size: 600ML
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
1/2 of a Pressed Apple (45%), 1/5 of a Pressed Carrot, 2 Crushed Strawberries (12%), A Dash of Kiwi (12%), Some Mashed Banana, A Squeeze of Orange, A Splash of Pressed Beetroot, Some Vitamin D, Iron
Storage
Keep refrigerated (0-8°C). For best before date, see side of wedge.Once opened, drink straight away.
Preparation and Usage
- Looking after your smoothie
- Shake before opening, not after.
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Pop into Fruit Towers:
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Dublin 4.
- Call the banana phone:
- 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI)
- Say hi: hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Energy
|165kJ/39kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|(of which saturates)
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|(of which sugars)
|8.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|15mg (19%*)
|Vitamin D
|0.90µg (18%*)
|Iron
|2.2mg (16%*)
|* % Reference Intake of adults
|-
