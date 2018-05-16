We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Yoghurts
Yoghurt Drinks & Probiotic Drinks
Cholesterol Drinks
Cholesterol Drinks
Showing
1 to 14
of
14 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Cholesterol
Drinks
(14)
4 Brands
Filter by
Danone
(6)
Filter by
Benecol
(4)
Filter by
Tesco
(3)
Filter by
Yakult
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(14)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(14)
Filter by
Low fat
(14)
Filter by
Low salt
(14)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(14)
Filter by
No egg
(14)
Filter by
No gluten
(14)
Filter by
No soya
(14)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(14)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(14)
Filter by
Low sugar
(5)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(14)
Benecol Strawberry Yogurt Drink 6X67.5G
Write a review
Rest of
Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£4.30
£1.07/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Benecol Strawberry Yogurt Drink 6X67.5G
Add
Benecol Peach & Apricot Yogurt Drink 6X67.5G
Write a review
Rest of
Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£4.30
£1.07/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Benecol Peach & Apricot Yogurt Drink 6X67.5G
Add
Benecol Blueberry Yogurt Drink 6X67.5G
Write a review
Rest of
Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£4.30
£1.07/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Benecol Blueberry Yogurt Drink 6X67.5G
Add
Benecol Yogurt Drink Rasp 6X67.5G
Write a review
Rest of
Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£4.30
£1.07/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Benecol Yogurt Drink Rasp 6X67.5G
Add
Tesco Chol Red Strawberry Yogurt Drink 6X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£2.60
£0.43/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Chol Red Strawberry Yogurt Drink 6X100g
Add
Tesco Blueberry Yogurt Drink 6X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£2.60
£0.43/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Blueberry Yogurt Drink 6X100g
Add
Yakult Light Milk Drink 7X65ml
Write a review
Rest of
Probiotic & Live Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£3.25
£0.72/100ml
Quantity controls
Quantity of Yakult Light Milk Drink 7X65ml
Add
Tesco Chol Red Apricot & Peach Yogurt Drink 600G
Write a review
Rest of
Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£2.60
£0.43/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Chol Red Apricot & Peach Yogurt Drink 600G
Add
Danone Actimel Strawberry Drink 12X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Probiotic & Live Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£4.20
£0.35/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Danone Actimel Strawberry Drink 12X100g
Add
Danone Actimel Multifruit Drink 12X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Probiotic & Live Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£4.20
£0.35/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Danone Actimel Multifruit Drink 12X100g
Add
Actimel Strawberry Blueberry 12X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Probiotic & Live Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£4.20
£0.35/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Actimel Strawberry Blueberry 12X100g
Add
Actimel Multifruit Drink 8X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Probiotic & Live Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£3.25
£0.41/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Actimel Multifruit Drink 8X100g
Add
Danone Actimel Blueberry Drink 8X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Probiotic & Live Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£3.25
£0.41/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Danone Actimel Blueberry Drink 8X100g
Add
Danone Actimel Strawberry Drink 8X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Probiotic & Live Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£3.25
£0.41/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Danone Actimel Strawberry Drink 8X100g
Add
Showing
1 to 14
of
14 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(14)
Yoghurts
(14)
Yoghurt Drinks & Probiotic Drinks
(14)
Cholesterol Drinks
(14)
Filter by
BRAND
Danone
(6)
Benecol
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(14)
Lacto-vegetarian
(14)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
£0.00 Guide price
£0.00
Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close