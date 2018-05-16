Tesco Chol Red Strawberry Yogurt Drink 6X100g

- Energy195kJ 46kcal2%
Product Description
- Strawberry yogurt drink with sugar and sweetener, added plant sterols.
- Plant sterols have been shown to reduce blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Consume as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. The recommended intake of plant sterols is 1.5g 2.4g per day. A 100g bottle of cholesterol lowering strawberry yogurt drink contains 2g of plant sterols. This product is not intended for people with a healthy blood cholesterol level. One serving (100g) contains 2g of free plant sterols. No more than 3g of plant sterols should be consumed each day. Patients on cholesterol lowering medication should only consume this product on the advice of a medical doctor. Cholesterol lowering products may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant and breast feeding women and children under five. This product is to be used as part of a well balanced and varied diet, including fruit and vegetables to help maintain carotenoid levels.
- Blended with plant sterols shown to reduce blood cholesterol.
- Pack size: 600g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (5%), Plant Sterols Ester (3.4%)***, Sugar, Maize Starch, Flavourings, Colour (Anthocyanins), Starter Culture including Bifidobacterium (Milk), Thickener (Carob Gum), Sweetener (Sucralose), Milk Proteins.
*** Equivalent to 2% Free Plant Sterols
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume immediately and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in France
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6 x 100g e (600g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bottle (100g)
|Energy
|195kJ / 46kcal
|195kJ / 46kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Protein
|2.7g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
