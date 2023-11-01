Benecol Peach Yogurt 4x115g

Peach lactose free yogurt with added plant stanols and low in saturated fat Plant stanol ester has been shown to lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. A daily intake of 1.5-2.4 g plant stanols lowers cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks. Each pot provides 2.0 g of plant stanols, so 1 pot a day lowers cholesterol when consumed with a meal as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, which includes your '5 a day'.

These delicious yogurts come with a fresh taste of real peaches. Thanks to our unique plant stanols, enjoying 1 yogurt a day can lower your cholesterol in 2-3 weeks!

Package recycling: The wrap is made of cardboard, the pots are made of plastic and the lids are made of aluminium. Please check local recycling guidelines. This cardboard sleeve contains important information and should not be discarded. Not to be sold separately. Benecol® is a registered trademark of Raisio Plc, Finland.

Proven to Lower Cholesterol One pot a day to lower cholesterol With Plant Stanols Cholesterol lowering yogurt Lactose free Low in saturated fat Lowers cholesterol in only 2-3 weeks Contains real peaches Only 82 calories per pot Enjoy with a meal No artificial sweeteners, flavourings or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 460G

Low in saturated fat

Ingredients

Lactose Free Yogurt 79% (Milk), Peach 7%, Sugar, Plant Stanol Ester (Plant Stanol 1, 8% ), Modified Starch, Natural Flavours, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Colour (Betacarotene)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Net Contents

4 x 115g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Lower age limit

5 Years