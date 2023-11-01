We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Benecol Peach Yogurt 4x115g

Benecol Peach Yogurt 4x115g

4.8(28)
£3.50

£0.76/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One 115g pot of yogurt provides:
Energy
344kJ
82kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

-

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
10g

-

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 299 kJ/71 kcal

Peach lactose free yogurt with added plant stanols and low in saturated fatPlant stanol ester has been shown to lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. A daily intake of 1.5-2.4 g plant stanols lowers cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks. Each pot provides 2.0 g of plant stanols, so 1 pot a day lowers cholesterol when consumed with a meal as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, which includes your '5 a day'.
These delicious yogurts come with a fresh taste of real peaches. Thanks to our unique plant stanols, enjoying 1 yogurt a day can lower your cholesterol in 2-3 weeks!
Package recycling: The wrap is made of cardboard, the pots are made of plastic and the lids are made of aluminium. Please check local recycling guidelines.This cardboard sleeve contains important information and should not be discarded. Not to be sold separately.Benecol® is a registered trademark of Raisio Plc, Finland.
Proven to Lower CholesterolOne pot a day to lower cholesterolWith Plant StanolsCholesterol lowering yogurtLactose freeLow in saturated fatLowers cholesterol in only 2-3 weeksContains real peachesOnly 82 calories per potEnjoy with a mealNo artificial sweeteners, flavourings or preservativesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 460G
Low in saturated fat

Ingredients

Lactose Free Yogurt 79% (Milk), Peach 7%, Sugar, Plant Stanol Ester (Plant Stanol 1, 8% ), Modified Starch, Natural Flavours, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Colour (Betacarotene)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Net Contents

4 x 115g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Artificial Sweeteners

Lower age limit

5 Years

