By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Actimel Strawberry Blueberry 12X100g

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Actimel Strawberry Blueberry 12X100g
£ 3.75
£0.31/100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt drink with L. casei Danone cultures, vitamins B6 and D, and strawberry or blueberry.
  • Enjoy as part of healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
  • Start your day with Actimel cultured shot
  • Every single shot is packed with fermented milk full of L. casei and other cultures.
  • It also contains vitamins D & B6 to support the normal function of the immune system.
  • Feel ready to take on your day!
  • With vit D & B6 to support the normal function of immune system
  • Cultured shot with L. casei
  • 3 strains of live cultures
  • Over 8h fermentation
  • New look, same recipe
  • Vitamins D & B6
  • No preservatives and colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1200g
  • With vit D & B6 to support the normal function of immune system
  • Vitamins D & B6

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1ºC and +6ºC max.Use by: see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended consumption: 1 bottle per day.
  • Shake before use!

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • GB: Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI: Danone Ireland Ltd.,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • GB: Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Careline: 0808 144 9451
  • www.actimel.co.uk
  • ROI: Danone Ireland Ltd.,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Careline: 1800 949 992

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

  • 1 Bottle (100g)
    • Energy325 kJ 77 kcal
      4%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 325 kJ/77 kcal

    • With vit D & B6 to support the normal function of immune system
    • Cultured shot with L. casei
    • 3 strains of live cultures
    • Over 8h fermentation
    • New look, same recipe
    • Vitamins D & B6
    • No preservatives and colours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 6 x Strawberry
    • 6 x Blueberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Sugar/Liquid Sugar (Sucrose: 8.4%), Blueberry (1.2%), Blackberry (1.1%), Dextrose, Modified Tapioca Starch, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Flavouring, Lactobacillus Casei (L. Casei Danone®), Vitamins (B6, D)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between +1ºC and +6ºC max.Use by: see top of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g%RI*
    Energy 325 kJ/77 kcal4
    Fat 1.5 g2
    of which saturates 1.0 g5
    Carbohydrate 12.1 g5
    of which sugars 11.9 g13
    Fibre 0.1 g-
    Protein 2.8 g6
    Salt 0.10 g2
    Calcium 120 mg15
    Vitamin B6 0.21 mg15
    Vitamin D 0.75 µg15
    *RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
  • 1 Bottle (100g)
    • Energy323 kJ 76 kcal
      4%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 323 kJ/76 kcal

    • With vit D & B6 to support the normal function of immune system
    • Cultured shot with L. casei
    • 3 strains of live cultures
    • Over 8h fermentation
    • New look, same recipe
    • Vitamins D & B6
    • No preservatives and colours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 6 x Strawberry
    • 6 x Blueberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Sugar/Liquid Sugar (Sucrose: 8.5%), Strawberry (2.1%), Dextrose, Milk Minerals, Modified Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Lactobacillus Casei (L. Casei Danone®), Vitamins (B6, D)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between +1ºC and +6ºC max.Use by: see top of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g%RI*
    Energy 323 kJ/76 kcal4
    Fat 1.5 g2
    of which saturates 1.0 g5
    Carbohydrate 12.0 g5
    of which sugars 11.9 g13
    Fibre 0 g-
    Protein 2.8 g6
    Salt 0.10 g2
    Calcium 120 mg15
    Vitamin B6 0.21 mg15
    Vitamin D 0.75 µg15
    *RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Muller Corner Vanilla Chocolate Balls Yogurt 130 G

£ 0.68
£0.52/100g

Offer

Activia Strawberry Yogurt 4 X 120G

£ 2.00
£0.42/100g

Offer

Muller Corner Strawberry Yogurt 143G

£ 0.68
£0.48/100g

Offer

Actimel Blueberry Yogurt Drink 8 X100g

£ 2.75
£0.34/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here