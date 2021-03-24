We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Activia Yogurt Strawberry & Mixed Fruit 8X115g

3.3(7)Write a review
image 1 of Activia Yogurt Strawberry & Mixed Fruit 8X115g
£ 3.00
£0.33/100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt with Fruit
  • Activia is a tasty smooth yogurt made with delicious kiwis, mangoes, strawberries, apricots, and other carefully selected ingredients.
  • Deliciously good for your gut health*.
  • These yogurts contain a source of calcium.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Widely recyclable packaging.
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet.
  • A Happy Gut* is a Happy You:
  • We believe that when you love your gut* it loves you back.
  • We’ve been perfecting our delicious yogurts for over 30 years.
  • We ferment our unique blend of 5 active strains for over 8 hours, so every little pot is packed with billions of live cultures. This helps to create an irresistibly smooth yogurt experience.
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet.
  • Loving the Planet:
  • Our pots are recyclable.
  • Please help us and help our planet by recycling our packaging.
  • B Corp:
  • As a B Corp, we are part of a global movement of companies who aim to use business as a force for good in society. It is important to us that we show our positive impact on people and planet. To find out more about what we do, search Danone UK on the B Corp directory online. #BTheChange.
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • Loving the planet to love our gut
  • Our pots are recyclable.
  • Because protecting life on the outside helps you nourish what's inside.
  • Please help us and help our planet by recycling our packaging.
  • Card - Recycle
  • Rinse - Pot - Recycle
  • Lid - Don't Recycle
  • -
  • Pack size: 920G
  • Calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6° Max.

Name and address

  • Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • Want to know more about our irresistible yogurts? Get in touch:
  • 0808-144-9451
  • Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • 1800 949992
  • Danone Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

8 x 115g ℮

    • -
    • 2 x Mango
    • 2 x Strawberry
    • 2 x Kiwi
    • 2 x Apricot

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Strawberry (8%), Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Milk Minerals, Every pot contains an exclusive combination of cultures: (Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus, ActiRegularis®)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6° Max.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (115g)% RI* (115g)
    Energy (kJ/kcal)379/90436/1045
    Fat (g)2.83.25
    of which saturates (g)1.92.211
    Carbohydrate (g)12145
    of which sugars (g)121415
    Protein (g)3.94.59
    Salt (g)0.140.163
    Calcium (mg) (% RI*)145 (18%)16621
    *RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
  • Each 115g (Mango) serving contains
    • Energy429 kJ 102 kcal
      5%
    • Fat3.3g
      5%
    • Saturates2.2g
      11%
    • Sugars14.0g
      15%
    • Salt0.16g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

    • -
    • 2 x Mango
    • 2 x Strawberry
    • 2 x Kiwi
    • 2 x Apricot

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Mango (8%), Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Carrot and Pumpkin Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin), Every pot contains an exclusive combination of cultures: (Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus, ActiRegularis®)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6° Max.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gPer serving (115g)% RI* (115g)
    Energy (kJ/kcal)373/89429/1025
    Fat (g)2.93.35
    of which saturates (g)1.92.211
    Carbohydrate (g)12145
    of which sugars (g)121415
    Protein (g)3.94.59
    Salt (g)0.140.163
    Calcium (mg) (% RI*)153 (19%)17622
    *RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • -
    • 2 x Mango
    • 2 x Strawberry
    • 2 x Kiwi
    • 2 x Apricot

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Kiwi (8%), Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Minerals, Every pot contains an exclusive combination of cultures: (Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus, ActiRegularis®)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6° Max.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (115g)% RI* (115g)
    Energy (kJ/kcal)382/91439/1055
    Fat (g)2.93.35
    of which saturates (g)1.92.211
    Carbohydrate (g)12.2145
    of which sugars (g)121415
    Protein (g)3.94.59
    Salt (g)0.140.163
    Calcium (mg) (% RI*)147 (18%)16921
    *RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • -
    • 2 x Mango
    • 2 x Strawberry
    • 2 x Kiwi
    • 2 x Apricot

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Apricot (8%), Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Minerals, Natural Flavourings, Every pot contains an exclusive combination of cultures: (Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus, ActiRegularis®)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6° Max.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (115g)% RI* (115g)
    Energy (kJ/kcal)382/91439/1055
    Fat (g)2.83.25
    of which saturates (g)1.92.211
    Carbohydrate (g)12145
    of which sugars (g)121415
    Protein (g)3.94.59
    Salt (g)0.140.163
    Calcium (mg) (% RI*)150 (19%)17221
    *RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not So Good.

2 stars

The pot sizes have been reduced and the yoghurt is thin. Going to try a different brand.

Lovely yoghurt but smaller pots same price! Why?

4 stars

These are our favourite yoghurts but very disappointed that size of pots has been reduced while price has remained the same.

Disappointed

1 stars

Why have you reduced the size of the pots.

JUNK FOOD

1 stars

change it back to the old recipe these taste horrible too thin, will not buy any more.

Tasty and thick

5 stars

Good quality with choice of fkavours

it's the only one for me

5 stars

very tasty and fruity and just the right thickness.

VERY TASTY NEW YOGURTS

5 stars

These yogurts are so yummy. Love the flavors too, for a change....

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here