Activia Yogurt Strawberry & Mixed Fruit 8X115g

Not So Good.
The pot sizes have been reduced and the yoghurt is thin. Going to try a different brand.
Lovely yoghurt but smaller pots same price! Why?
These are our favourite yoghurts but very disappointed that size of pots has been reduced while price has remained the same.
Disappointed
Why have you reduced the size of the pots.
JUNK FOOD
change it back to the old recipe these taste horrible too thin, will not buy any more.
Tasty and thick
Good quality with choice of fkavours
it's the only one for me
very tasty and fruity and just the right thickness.
VERY TASTY NEW YOGURTS
These yogurts are so yummy. Love the flavors too, for a change....