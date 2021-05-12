We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Activia Rhubarb Yogurt 4X115g

4(21)Write a review
image 1 of Activia Rhubarb Yogurt 4X115g
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g
Clubcard Price
Each 120g (Rhubarb) serving contains
  • Energy438 kJ 105 kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars14g
    15%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt with Fruit
  • Activia is a tasty smooth yogurt made with delicious rhubarb and carefully selected ingredients.
  • Deliciously good for your gut health*.
  • These yogurts contain a source of calcium.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Widely recyclable packaging.
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet.
  • A Happy Gut* is a Happy You:
  • We believe that when you love your gut* it loves you back.
  • We’ve been perfecting our delicious yogurts for over 30 years.
  • We ferment our unique blend of 5 active strains for over 8 hours, so every little pot is packed with billions of live cultures. This helps to create an irresistibly smooth yogurt experience.
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet.
  • Loving the Planet:
  • Our pots are recyclable.
  • Our cardboard is made from 100% recycled content.
  • Please help us and help our planet by recycling our packaging.
  • B Corp:
  • As a B Corp, we are part of a global movement of companies who aim to use business as a force for good in society. It is important to us that we show our positive impact on people and planet. To find out more about what we do, search Danone UK on the B Corp directory online. #BTheChange.
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • Loving the planet to love our gut
  • Our pots are recyclable and our cardboard is made from 100% recycled content. Because protecting life on the outside helps you nourish what's inside.
  • Please help us and help our planet by recycling our packaging.
  • Card - Recycle
  • Rinse - Pot - Recycle
  • Lid - Don't Recycle
  • -
  • Pack size: 460G
  • Calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Rhubarb (8%), Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Minerals, Cultures (Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus Actiregularis®))

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients underlined.

Storage

Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6° Max.

Name and address

  • Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
Return to

  • Want to know more about our irresistible yogurts?
  • Get in touch:
  • 0808 144 9451
Net Contents

4 x 115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (115g)%RI* (120g)
Energy (kJ/kical)381/91438/1055
Fat (g)2.83.25
of which saturates (g)1.92.211
Carbohydrate (g)12145
of which sugars (g)121415
Protein (g)3.94.59
Salt (g)0.140.163
Calcium (mg) (% RI*)156 (20%)18023
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

21 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

What have they done to it?

2 stars

I've been buying this product regularly for a long time and have alwaays enjoyed it but the last pack I bought was very different - watery and thin. Also curdled, so it needed a good stir to make it smooth. Not the thick creamy yogurt I was used to. What have Danone done to it? Very poor value as well now that the pot size has been reduced.

Disappointing

2 stars

This product has been changed for the worst. It's runnier & not as tasty - won't be buying it again

Yummy

5 stars

Brought theses recently, really delicious taste, will buy again. Yum.

Great flavour, now smaller size.

5 stars

One of my favourite flavours. I noticed the new pots are now 115g & were 120g previously.

Good flavour and texture.

5 stars

My favourite flavour of these yoghurts, they don't have the chalky texture that some of the sugar free ones in the range have.

Tasted really good. Smooth texture. Unfortunately

4 stars

Tasted really good. Smooth texture. Unfortunately had to give 4 stars as it's not available in fat free, as yet....

More rhubarb and less sugar please

3 stars

This is OK and I will get again but I do wish there was no sugar and more rhubarb. Nice and smooth texture but not much rhubarb in it.

Love it. Hardly ever have any other flavour! I hav

5 stars

Love it. Hardly ever have any other flavour! I have one a day and never get fed up of it.

would not buy again

2 stars

horrible gel texture and lack of rhubarb/ flavour

not much rhubarb flavour.

2 stars

not much rhubarb flavour.

