Activia Rhubarb Yogurt 4X115g

What have they done to it?
I've been buying this product regularly for a long time and have alwaays enjoyed it but the last pack I bought was very different - watery and thin. Also curdled, so it needed a good stir to make it smooth. Not the thick creamy yogurt I was used to. What have Danone done to it? Very poor value as well now that the pot size has been reduced.
Disappointing
This product has been changed for the worst. It's runnier & not as tasty - won't be buying it again
Yummy
Brought theses recently, really delicious taste, will buy again. Yum.
Great flavour, now smaller size.
One of my favourite flavours. I noticed the new pots are now 115g & were 120g previously.
Good flavour and texture.
My favourite flavour of these yoghurts, they don't have the chalky texture that some of the sugar free ones in the range have.
Tasted really good. Smooth texture. Unfortunately
Tasted really good. Smooth texture. Unfortunately had to give 4 stars as it's not available in fat free, as yet....
More rhubarb and less sugar please
This is OK and I will get again but I do wish there was no sugar and more rhubarb. Nice and smooth texture but not much rhubarb in it.
Love it. Hardly ever have any other flavour! I hav
Love it. Hardly ever have any other flavour! I have one a day and never get fed up of it.
would not buy again
horrible gel texture and lack of rhubarb/ flavour
not much rhubarb flavour.
not much rhubarb flavour.