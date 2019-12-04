Benecol Light Natural Yogurt Drink 6 X 67.5G
Energy134kJ 32kcal
Fat1.4g
Saturates0.1g
Sugars2.7g
Salt0.06g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 198 kJ/47 kcal
Product Description
- Yogurt drink with added plant stanols and sweetener.
- Just one bottle of this delicious yogurt drink a day lowers your cholesterol by 7-10% in just 2 to 3 weeks thanks to our unique plant stanols. Each bottle also contains an extra boost of heart-healthy vitamin B1* which is shown to help heart function.
- *Vitamin B1 contributes to the normal function of the heart.
- Plant stanol ester has been shown to lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. A daily intake of 1.5-2.4g plant stanols lowers cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks. Each bottle contains 2g so that's why one bottle a day gives the effect when consumed with a main meal and as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, including your '5 a day'. The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 1.5-3g plant stanols.
- So many ways to enjoy...
- Millions of people enjoy Benecol® foods as part of their healthy diet. That's because all our foods contain plant stanols, which partially blocks cholesterol from entering the bloodstream. And with a whole range of delicious yogurts, spreads and yogurt drinks to choose from, it's easy to enjoy the benefits of Benecol® foods every day.
- 1 a day
- Proven to lower cholesterol
- With plant stanols
- With heart health vitamin B1
- Low in sat fat
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 405g
- Vitamin B1 contributes to the normal function of the heart
- No added sugar
- Low in sat fat
Ingredients
Yogurt (85%) (Skimmed Milk, Yogurt Cultures), Water, Plant Stanol Ester (Plant Stanols 3%), Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamin B1
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep chilledUse By: See Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before drinking
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- More than 3g of plant stanols per day is not recommended. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication. Benecol® foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol foods may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.
- DO NOT DRINK IF SEAL IS BROKEN
- Benecol Limited,
- The Mille,
- 1000 Great West Rd,
- Brentford,
- London,
- Simply give us a call on 0800 018 4010 (UK), 1800 551 707 (IRL) or visit www.benecol.co.uk or www.benecol.ie
5 Years
Net Contents
6 x 67.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 67.5 g serving
|Energy
|198 kJ/47 kcal
|134 kJ/32 kcal
|Fat
|2.0 g
|1.4 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3 g
|2.9 g
|of which sugars
|4.1 g
|2.7 g
|Protein
|2.8 g
|1.9 g
|Salt
|0.09 g
|0.06 g
|Vitamin B1
|0.51 mg (46% RI)
|0.33 mg (30% RI)
|Plant Stanols
|3,0 g
|2,0 g
|RI = Reference Intake
