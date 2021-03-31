Activia Strawberry Yogurt 4X115g

little taste and useless cartons
got 2 pack of these on Thursday 11th went to open one on Friday and tried to snap the cartons apart and the both cartons just split into bits, clean up and got the next 2 pack out of fridge and this time i used a pair of scissors one pot was okay but the other one just split like the last 2. After all that i sat down to eat it and it was just like eating the carton anyway next to no taste Was nothing like the other Activia yogurt i got the week before.
Sweet
So sweet and thin, like a pot of milk with spoons of sugar, hardly any strawberries. Cheap for a reason
Starts my day off well
I use this on my cereal for breakfast, with some fruit.
no added sugar should be available
excellent quality yoghurts but why none on shelf with no added sugar?
Typical
Here we go again. New design pack and smaller pot contents but price still the same ?????????????????