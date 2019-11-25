By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Danone Actimel Fat Free Original Drink 12X100g

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Danone Actimel Fat Free Original Drink 12X100g
£ 3.75
£0.31/100g
1 Bottle (100g)
  • Energy115 kJ 27 kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 115 kJ/27 kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt drink with L. casei Danone cultures, vitamins B6 and D and sweeteners.
  • Enjoy as part of healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
  • 0% added sugar*
  • *Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Start your day with Actimel cultured shot
  • Every single shot is packed with fermented milk full of L. casei and other cultures.
  • It also contains vitamins D & B6 to support the normal function of the immune system.
  • Feel ready to take on your day!
  • 0% Fat
  • With vit D & B6 to support the normal function of immune system
  • Cultured shot with L. casei
  • 3 strains of live cultures
  • Over 8h fermentation
  • New look, same recipe
  • Vitamins D & B6
  • No preservatives and colours
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1200g
Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Skimmed Milk, Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Minerals Concentrate, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings, Lactobacillus Casei (L. Casei Danone®), Vitamins (B6, D)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1ºC and +6ºC max.Use by: see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended consumption: 1 bottle per day.
  • Shake before use!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • GB: Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI: Danone Ireland Ltd.,
  • Block 1,

Return to

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g%RI**
Energy 115 kJ/27 kcal1
Fat 0.1 g<1
of which saturates 0 g<1
Carbohydrate 3.0 g1
of which sugars 3.0 g3
Fibre 0.2 g-
Protein 2.7 g5
Salt 0.10 g2
Calcium 120 mg15
Vitamin B6 0.21 mg15
Vitamin D 0.75 µg15
**RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent, we love it

5 stars

Excellent, we love it

