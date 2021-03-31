Activia No Added Sugar Vanilla Yogurt 4X115g

Tasty,creamy,low cal & fatfree! Whats not to like?
By far the best in the activia range, as I dont like yogurts with bits in. Thick and creamy, fat free and low calorie. Why is this not available after end Feb? I hope it is not being removed from the range as there are no similar alternatives available online in this size. Please can you keep this available?
Love this yogurt! My Fav...
Tasty
Very tasty
Watery
Tasteless, watery
Not an improvement. Less for the same price. New packaging does not fit my fridge shelf. I think there is less flavour than before and consistency is thinner. I shall be looking for another brand.