Biotiful Gut Health Strawberry Kefir Drink 1L

Biotiful Gut Health Strawberry Kefir Drink 1L
£2.75
£2.75/litre

Product Description

  • Kefir: fermented milk with strawberry
  • UK's No 1 Kefir Brand‡
  • ‡By volume sales - visit www.biotifulguthealth.com to verify the comparison.
  • Biotiful kefir drink is delicious, creamy and light, and ideal for the whole family.
  • Enjoy it as a drink, as a snack, or poured onto cereals.
  • Gut Health*
  • Immunity Support**
  • *Biotiful Kefir is a source of calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
  • **Biotiful Kefir is a source of vitamin B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system.
  • Biotiful Gut Health products have been enjoyed by UK consumers for over 10 years.
  • Based on the traditional 2000-year old recipe, our kefir drinks are crafted by fermenting high quality British milk with an authentic blend of live cultures.
  • Have you tried kefir yogurt?
  • Billions of Live Cultures
  • Source of Protein
  • Source of Calcium
  • No Sugar Added
  • Gut happy, everyday
  • Pack size: 1000ML
  • Calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
  • Vitamin B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system
  • Source of Protein
  • Source of Calcium
  • No Sugar Added
  • Source of vitamin B12

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Cow's Milk (88%) Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures†, Strawberry Puree (4%), Fruit Extract (Apple, Carob, Grape), Elderflower Extract, Stabiliser (Pectin), Lemon Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, † Includes: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Allergy Information

  • For allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Storage

Use by date: Please see bottle neck.Keep refrigerated at 1-5°C. Consume within 3 days of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening

Number of uses

4 portions per bottle

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Biotiful Dairy Ltd,
  • UK: PO Box 55560,
  • London,
  • SW7 9DJ.
  • EU: 3rd Floor Ulysses House,

Return to

  • Biotiful Dairy Ltd,
  • UK: PO Box 55560,
  • London,
  • SW7 9DJ.
  • EU: 3rd Floor Ulysses House,
  • Foley Street,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • biotifulguthealth.com

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml1 serving (250ml)
Energy kcal (kJ)65 (273)164 (688)
Fat (g)2.66.5
of which saturates (g)1.94.7
Carbohydrates (g)7.118
of which sugars*** (g)5.113
Protein (g)3.38.3
Salt (g)0.090.23
Vitamins and Minerals% of reference intake per 100mlPer 100ml
Riboflavin (B2) (mg)9%0.12
Vitamin B12 (µg)8%0.19
Calcium (mg)12%98
Phosphorus (mg)10%69
***Contains naturally occurring sugars--
