Danone Actimel Multifruit Drink 12X100g

image 1 of Danone Actimel Multifruit Drink 12X100g
£ 3.75
£0.31/100g
1 Bottle (100g)
  • Energy334 kJ 79 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334 kJ/79 kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt drink with L. casei Danone cultures, vitamins B6 and D and multifruit.
  • Enjoy as part of healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.
  • Start your day with Actimel cultured shot
  • Every single shot is packed with fermented milk full of L. casei and other cultures.
  • It also contains vitamins D & B6 to support the normal function of the immune system.
  • Feel ready to take on your day!
  • With vit D & B6 to support the normal function of immune system
  • Cultured shot with L. casei
  • 3 strains of live cultures
  • Over 8h fermentation
  • New look, same recipe
  • Vitamins D & B6
  • No preservatives and colours
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1200g
  • Vitamins D & B6 to support the normal functional of the immune system
  • Vitamins D & B6

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Sugar/Liquid Sugar (Sucrose: 9%), Fruit Juice from Concentrate (2.1%) (Pineapple, Peach, Orange, Strawberry), Dextrose, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Modified Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Lactobacillus Casei (L. Casei Danone®), Vitamins (B6, D)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1ºC and +6ºC max.Use by: see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended consumption: 1 bottle per day.
  • Shake before use!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • GB: Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI: Danone Ireland Ltd.,
  • Block 1,

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g%RI*
Energy 334 kJ/79 kcal4
Fat 1.5 g2
of which saturates 1.0 g5
Carbohydrate 12.7 g5
of which sugars 12.5 g14
Fibre 0 g-
Protein 2.8 g6
Salt 0.10 g2
Calcium 120 mg15
Vitamin B6 0.21 mg15
Vitamin D 0.75 µg15
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

