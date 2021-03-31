Activia Peach No Added Sugar Yogurt 4X115g

of the reference intake* Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
Fat free yogurt with fruit and sweeteners
Activia is a tasty smooth yogurt made with delicious peaches and carefully selected ingredients.
Deliciously good for your gut health*.
No added sugar** and fat free.
These yogurts contain a source of calcium.
Suitable for vegetarians.
Widely recyclable packaging.
*Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet.
**Contains naturally occurring sugars only.
A Happy Gut* is a Happy You:
We believe that when you love your gut* it loves you back.
We’ve been perfecting our delicious yogurts for over 30 years.
We ferment our unique blend of 5 active strains for over 8 hours, so every little pot is packed with billions of live cultures. This helps to create an irresistibly smooth yogurt experience.
Loving the Planet:
Our pots are recyclable.
Our cardboard is made from 100% recycled content.
Please help us and help our planet by recycling our packaging.
B Corp:
As a B Corp, we are part of a global movement of companies who aim to use business as a force for good in society. It is important to us that we show our positive impact on people and planet. To find out more about what we do, search Danone UK on the B Corp directory online. #BTheChange.
Pots not to be sold separately.
Loving the planet to love our gut
Our pots are recyclable and our cardboard is made from 100% recycled content. Because protecting life on the outside helps you nourish what's inside.
Card - Recycle
Rinse - Pot - Recycle
Lid - Don't Recycle
Pack size: 460G
Calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzyme
