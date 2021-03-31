We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Activia Peach No Added Sugar Yogurt 4X115g

image 1 of Activia Peach No Added Sugar Yogurt 4X115g
Product Description

  • Fat free yogurt with fruit and sweeteners
  • Activia is a tasty smooth yogurt made with delicious peaches and carefully selected ingredients.
  • Deliciously good for your gut health*.
  • No added sugar** and fat free.
  • These yogurts contain a source of calcium.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Widely recyclable packaging.
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet.
  • **Contains naturally occurring sugars only.
  • A Happy Gut* is a Happy You:
  • We believe that when you love your gut* it loves you back.
  • We’ve been perfecting our delicious yogurts for over 30 years.
  • We ferment our unique blend of 5 active strains for over 8 hours, so every little pot is packed with billions of live cultures. This helps to create an irresistibly smooth yogurt experience.
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet.
  • Loving the Planet:
  • Our pots are recyclable.
  • Our cardboard is made from 100% recycled content.
  • Please help us and help our planet by recycling our packaging.
  • B Corp:
  • As a B Corp, we are part of a global movement of companies who aim to use business as a force for good in society. It is important to us that we show our positive impact on people and planet. To find out more about what we do, search Danone UK on the B Corp directory online. #BTheChange.
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • Loving the planet to love our gut
  • Our pots are recyclable and our cardboard is made from 100% recycled content. Because protecting life on the outside helps you nourish what's inside.
  • Please help us and help our planet by recycling our packaging.
  • Card - Recycle
  • Rinse - Pot - Recycle
  • Lid - Don't Recycle
  • -
  • Pack size: 460G
  • Calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzyme
  • No added sugar
  • 0% fat

Information

Ingredients

Fat Free Yogurt (Milk), Peach (8%), Modified Maize Starch, Carrot and Pumpkin Concentrate, Stabiliser (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Cultures (Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus Actiregularis®))

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients underlined.

Storage

Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6° C Max.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
Return to

  • Want to know more about our irresistible yogurts?
  • Get In touch:
  • 0808 144 9451
Net Contents

4 x 115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (115g)%RI* (115g)
Energy (kJ/kcal)204/48235/553
Fat (g)000
of which saturates (g)000
Carbohydrate (g)7.08.13
of which sugars (g)6.77.79
Protein (g)4.75.411
Salt (g)0.160.193
Calcium (mg) (%RI*)169 (21%)19424
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) ---

Tubs take up too much space

3 stars

Yoghurt tastes fine but tubs do not stack so they take up a lot of space in recycling bin

good taste

5 stars

good taste

tastes great

5 stars

tastes great

Best of the fat free yogurts.

5 stars

Good flavour and texture, best of the fat free yogurts.

Tasty fruity yoghurt

5 stars

Good tasty yoghurt

