Benecol Strawberry Yogurt Drink 6X67.5G
- Energy148kJ 35kcal2%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars3.6g4%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 220 kJ/52 kcal
Product Description
- Strawberry yogurt drink with added plant stanols, sugars and sweetener.
- A little goes a long way: not only is every one of our delicious yogurt drinks bursting with strawberry taste but enjoying just one bottle a day will also lower your cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks, thanks to our unique cholesterol lowering plant stanols within.
- Plant stanol ester has been shown to lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. A daily intake of 1.5-2.4g plant stanols is proven to lower cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks. Each bottle contains 2.0g so that's why one bottle a day gives the effect when consumed with a main meal and as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, including your '5 a day'. The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 1.5-3g plant stanols.
- 1 a day
- With plant stanols
- Proven to lower cholesterol
- Low in sat fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 405g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (90%) (Skimmed Milk, Plant Stanol Ester (Plant Stanols 3%), Yogurt Cultures (from Milk), Fructose, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid), Strawberry preparation (10%) (Strawberry Juice (8%) from Concentrate, Fructose, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Stabiliser (Pectin), Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose))
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep chilledUse By: See Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before drinking
Warnings
- More than 3g of plant stanols per day is not recommended. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication. Benecol® foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol foods may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.
- DO NOT DRINK IF SEAL IS BROKEN
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Benecol Limited,
- Sunningdale Road,
- Braunstone,
- Leicester,
- UK,
Return to
- Want to find out more?
- Simply give us a call on 0800 018 4010 (UK), 1800 551 707 (IRL) or visit www.benecol.co.uk or www.benecol.ie
Lower age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
6 x 67.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 67.5 g serving
|Energy
|220 kJ/52 kcal
|148 kJ/35 kcal
|Fat
|2.0 g
|1.4 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4 g
|3.6 g
|of which sugars
|5.4 g
|3.6 g
|Protein
|2.9 g
|2.0 g
|Salt
|0.10 g
|0.07 g
|Vitamin B6
|0.89 mg (63% RI)
|0.6 mg (43% RI)
|Folic Acid
|89 µg (45% RI)
|60 µg (30% RI)
|Plant Stanols
|3.0 g
|2.0 g
|RI = Reference Intake
Safety information
