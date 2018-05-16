Biotiful Dairy Kefir Drink Original 1 Litre
Product Description
- Kefir Original
- Biotiful Kefir Original is our first product, and our best seller.
- Kefir originated in the Caucasus Mountains over 2,000 years ago, it contains just two ingredients: whole cow's milk and live cultures. We follow the ancient method of fermentation, which creates a cultured milk drink that's full of live cultures and high in protein.
- Made with British milk and no sugar added, Kefir is nutritious, creamy yet light with a unique Kefir tanginess. (If you know, you know!)
- Kefir is delicious on its own as a drink and also as part of dishes, sides, deserts and dressings. This Kefir milk drink is the perfect way to upgrade your breakfast or snack.
- And did you know? Kefir supports immunity, naturally and gut health.
- Biotiful Kefir is a source of vitamin B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system.
- Kefir yogurt is a source of calcium, which contributes to the normal functioning of the digestive system.
- Contains naturally occurring sugars.
- Biotiful has always been ahead of the time, leading the way to bring Kefir to the UK.
- Figure skater turned banker turned entrepreneur, Natasha Bowes founded Biotiful in 2012 when she decided to create a Kefir for the UK that matched the standards of the Kefir she drank daily in her native Russia.
- She spent months in her own kitchen perfecting the recipe that matched the nutrition, taste and quality enjoyed back home.
- The mission to upgrade the nation's Dairy began.
- Immunity support, naturally
- Gut-friendly
- High in protein & calcium
- Source of vitamins B12 & B2
- Red Tractor approved farms
- Gluten free
- No sugar added - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Free of artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Cow's Milk Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures*, *Live Kefir Cultures contain amongst others: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus
Allergy Information
- Allergens: Cow's Milk For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 1-5°C.Consume within 3 days of opening. Use by date: please see bottle neck.
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening and consume within 3 days.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Biotiful Dairy Ltd.,
- PO Box 55560,
- London,
- SW7 9DJ.
Return to
- Biotiful Dairy Ltd.,
- PO Box 55560,
- London,
- SW7 9DJ.
- www.biotifuldairy.com
Net Contents
1l
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Portion 250ml
|Energy, kcal (kj)
|58
|145
|-
|(242)
|(605)
|% of NRV in portion
|Fat, (g)
|3.0
|7.5
|of which saturates, (g)
|1.9
|4.8
|Carbohydrates, (g)
|4.4
|11.0
|of which sugars, (g)
|3.7
|9.3
|Protein, (g)
|3.3
|8.3
|Salt, (g)
|<0.1
|<0.1
|Vitamins B2, µg
|27%
|383
|Vitamin B12, µg
|25%
|0.63
|Calcium, mg
|39%
|315
|Phosphorus, mg
|32%
|221
