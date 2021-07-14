We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Fresh Food
Pies, Pasties, Quiches & Snacking
Pork Pies & Scotch Eggs
Pork Pies
Pork Pies
Tesco Finest Ultimate Pork Pie 440G
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
£
3.50
£
0.80
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Ultimate Pork Pie 440G
Add
add Tesco Finest Ultimate Pork Pie 440G to basket
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Pork Farms 4 Mini Pork Pies
Write a review
£
1.20
£
0.30
/each
Add Pork Farms 4 Mini Pork Pies
Add
add Pork Farms 4 Mini Pork Pies to basket
Tesco 6 Mini Pork & Pickle Pork Pies 300G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
0.77
/100g
Add Tesco 6 Mini Pork & Pickle Pork Pies 300G
Add
add Tesco 6 Mini Pork & Pickle Pork Pies 300G to basket
Tesco 6 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 300G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
0.77
/100g
Add Tesco 6 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 300G
Add
add Tesco 6 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 300G to basket
Tesco Large Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 440G
Write a review
£
2.80
£
0.64
/100g
Add Tesco Large Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 440G
Add
add Tesco Large Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 440G to basket
Tesco Cheese Crust 6 X Mini Pork Pies 300G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
0.77
/100g
Add Tesco Cheese Crust 6 X Mini Pork Pies 300G
Add
add Tesco Cheese Crust 6 X Mini Pork Pies 300G to basket
Tesco Bbq 6 Mini Pork Pies 300G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
0.77
/100g
Add Tesco Bbq 6 Mini Pork Pies 300G
Add
add Tesco Bbq 6 Mini Pork Pies 300G to basket
Tesco 6 Pork & Tomato Pork Pies 300G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
0.77
/100g
Add Tesco 6 Pork & Tomato Pork Pies 300G
Add
add Tesco 6 Pork & Tomato Pork Pies 300G to basket
Tesco Small Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 145G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
0.90
/100g
Add Tesco Small Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 145G
Add
add Tesco Small Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 145G to basket
Tesco 4 Pork Pies 300G
Write a review
£
1.80
£
0.60
/100g
Add Tesco 4 Pork Pies 300G
Add
add Tesco 4 Pork Pies 300G to basket
Tesco 2 Snack Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 150G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.00
/100g
Add Tesco 2 Snack Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 150G
Add
add Tesco 2 Snack Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 150G to basket
Tesco 2 Pork & Egg Gala Pork Pie Slices 250G
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
1.90
£
0.76
/100g
Add Tesco 2 Pork & Egg Gala Pork Pie Slices 250G
Add
add Tesco 2 Pork & Egg Gala Pork Pie Slices 250G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Tesco Finest 6 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 300G
Write a review
£
3.30
£
1.10
/100g
Add Tesco Finest 6 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 300G
Add
add Tesco Finest 6 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 300G to basket
Tesco 2 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 100G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 24/05/2021 until 24/10/2021
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Tesco 2 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 100G
Add
add Tesco 2 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 100G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 24/05/2021 until 24/10/2021
Offer
Tesco 12 Bitesize Pork Pies 300G
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Bite Size Products 120g-300g
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 05/10/2021
Write a review
£
1.75
£
0.58
/100g
Add Tesco 12 Bitesize Pork Pies 300G
Add
add Tesco 12 Bitesize Pork Pies 300G to basket
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Bite Size Products 120g-300g
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 05/10/2021
Clubcard Price
Eastmans 4 Cured Pork Pies 260G
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
0.85
£
0.33
/100g
Add Eastmans 4 Cured Pork Pies 260G
Add
add Eastmans 4 Cured Pork Pies 260G to basket
Aldi Price Match
