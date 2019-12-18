By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 300G

1.5(3)Write a review
£ 2.30
£0.77/100g

Offer

One pie
  • Energy792kJ 190kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1584kJ / 380kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork encased in a pastry case.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • 6 Melton Mowbray Pork Pies Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry. Our pies are made by award winning pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. They bake our Melton Mowbray pork pies in the traditional way without the support of a tin which gives them their distinctive shape.
  • Our pork pies are made by award-winning pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. They bake our Melton Mowbray pork pies in the traditional way without the support of a tin which gives them their distinctive shape.
  • British pork
  • Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (31%), Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Not Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (50g)
Energy1584kJ / 380kcal792kJ / 190kcal
Fat24.4g12.2g
Saturates9.3g4.6g
Carbohydrate28.4g14.2g
Sugars1.9g0.9g
Fibre1.5g0.8g
Protein11.0g5.5g
Salt1.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

6 PACK MELTON MOWBRAY PIES. I also think the cont

1 stars

6 PACK MELTON MOWBRAY PIES. I also think the contents in the meat have changed. There also seems to be more pepper in them. My young grandchildren used to enjoy these, however, none of us managed to eat a whole mini pie. I will not be purchasing them again and am returning the ones I have not used back to Tesco..I wish i could award minus 1 star, this is not possible.

Something has changed ?these pies tasted of fast a

1 stars

Something has changed ?these pies tasted of fast and nothing else

Not as nice as the 2 pack.

3 stars

The pack of 2 which Tesco sold until recently were much nicer, maybe cos there is not so much pastry but the filling was spicier. Shame they are no longer stocked cos we loved them.

