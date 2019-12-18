Tesco 6 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 300G

6 PACK MELTON MOWBRAY PIES. I also think the cont
6 PACK MELTON MOWBRAY PIES. I also think the contents in the meat have changed. There also seems to be more pepper in them. My young grandchildren used to enjoy these, however, none of us managed to eat a whole mini pie. I will not be purchasing them again and am returning the ones I have not used back to Tesco..I wish i could award minus 1 star, this is not possible.
Something has changed ?these pies tasted of fast and nothing else
Not as nice as the 2 pack.
The pack of 2 which Tesco sold until recently were much nicer, maybe cos there is not so much pastry but the filling was spicier. Shame they are no longer stocked cos we loved them.