Tesco 2 Snack Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 150G

£ 1.50
£1.00/100g
One pie
  • Energy1182kJ 284kcal
    14%
  • Fat18.8g
    27%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1576kJ / 378kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork encased in a pastry case.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • 2 Snack Melton Mowbray Pork Pies Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry. Our pork pies are made by award winning pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. They bake our Melton Mowbray pork pies in the traditional way without the support of a tin which gives them all their distinctive shape.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • Our pork pies are made by award-winning pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. They bake our Melton Mowbray pork pies in the traditional way without the support of a tin which gives them all their distinctive shape.
  • Ready to eat
  • British pork
  • Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Pork (31%), Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (50g)
Energy1576kJ / 378kcal1182kJ / 284kcal
Fat25.0g18.8g
Saturates9.1g6.8g
Carbohydrate26.8g20.1g
Sugars2.0g1.5g
Fibre1.3g0.9g
Protein10.8g8.1g
Salt1.0g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

