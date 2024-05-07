We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 4 Ploughman's Pork Pies 300g

Tesco Finest 4 Ploughman's Pork Pies 300g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pie
Energy
269kcal
1120kJ
13%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Fat
17.9g

high

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.3g

high

37%of the reference intake
Salt
0.63g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1494kJ / 359kcal

Seasoned cured pork, extra mature Cheddar cheese, smoked ham and pickle filling encased in an extra mature Cheddar cheese pastry.
Summer Edition Smoked ham, extra mature Cheddar and pickle encased in a cheese enriched hot water crust pastry.
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (20%), Pork Lard, Water, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Smoked Ham (4.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Onion, Potato Starch, Pork Extract, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Swede, Pork Gelatine, Spirit Vinegar, Carrot, Onion Powder, Tomato Paste, Paprika, Date, Parsley, Cornflour, Gherkin, Black Pepper, Barley Malt Extract, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger, Clove, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Cinnamon.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

